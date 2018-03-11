‘Keep America Great!’: Trump Announces New 2020 Campaign Slogan At Rally

Trump says 'Keep America Great!' will replace 'Make America Great Again' in 2020.

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that his 2020 reelection campaign slogan would be “Keep America Great!” President Trump teased the crowd at his Moon Township, Pennsylvania, “Make America Great Again” rally in support of Republican candidate Rick Saccone with the updated slogan.

“Are you ready? ‘Keep America Great,’ exclamation point.”

Since the announcement, the new slogan has been trending on Twitter.

As reported by Anita Kumar, a White House correspondent for McClatchy Newspapers, in her report titled “Subject: Travel pool report #5,” President Trump was surrounded by signs on the wall at the rally which read “Promises Made,” “Promises Kept,” and “Make America Great Again!” It’s not clear if any “Keep America Great!” signs have yet appeared at Trump’s rally.

Kumar also reported that Trump mounted the stage at 7:05 p.m. as the song “I’m Proud to be an American” played. Estimating a crowd size of approximately 2,000 people, Kumar noted that other signs found at the rally read “Trump Pence” and “Women for Trump” in pink. The crowd booed the media at several points during the rally.

Trump first told @ktumulty back in January 2017 what his 2020 reelection campaign slogan would be: “Are you ready? 'Keep America Great,’ exclamation point.”https://t.co/YZepENkBMC — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) March 11, 2018

According to Phillip Rucker, White House bureau chief at the Washington Post, Trump revealed to Karen Tumulty, a political columnist for the same newspaper, his new campaign slogan way back in January 2017.

The website Keep America Great exists, with a description that calls itself one run by “just a couple of regular Americans who want to do our part to keep our great country the greatest on earth.” The website urges consumers to buy their “American-Made products, [support] our Veterans, and [spread] a positive message to Keep America Great.” According to the WhoIs information for the Keep America Great website, the domain was first registered in 2015.

Aside from announcing his new slogan, Trump spoke about running — and winning — against rumored Democratic candidate Oprah Winfrey in the next election, reports CBS Baltimore.