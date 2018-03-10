Richard Sherman Rumors: Injury Update, Meetings With Teams Begin, According To ‘ESPN’ Report

Richard Sherman rumors suggest he won't re-sign with the Seattle Seahawks.

Richard Sherman rumors present some new information from Saturday morning (March 10). A Sherman injury update and a meeting with the San Francisco 49ers were the primary topics in a new article for ESPN by NFL analyst Adam Schefter. The Seattle Seahawks decided to release Sherman in order to save money under the NFL salary cap, which voided his contract and made him a free agent. Now he can sign with the team of his choice, and there is no shortage of NFL rumors about where he might play next.

One of the big question marks in all of the Richard Sherman rumors is how healthy he is following offseason surgeries. What some fans might not know, is that Sherman was dealing with problems in both legs, but that doesn’t seem to be slowing down his offseason workout regimen. Sherman is dealing with a torn Achilles in one leg and a bone spur in the other leg. But, according to this injury update by ESPN, he has stated that he will be back running on the treadmill next week.

As for the short-term news, Sherman has a meeting with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday (March 10). The team wants to see how he has progressed in his injury recovery and ESPN even suggested that he could leave San Francisco with a contract in hand. The 49ers aren’t the only team linked to him, though, as the site also stated that Sherman had revealed preliminary interest from the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Green Bay Packers.

The coin is here for good! Check out the official coin that landed the #49ers the 9th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft now at the 49ers Museum!????https://t.co/c70Gch5C9S pic.twitter.com/wVbVQ4YFZC — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 10, 2018

While the 49ers certainly possess the cap space to offer Sherman a lucrative contract, it is not likely that he sees a salary as high as he had with the Seahawks. It is more likely that he is going to get a short-term “prove it” deal with a franchise that is willing to take a risk on him bouncing back quickly from these injuries. He isn’t ready to start playing football again, and there is no clear timetable on when he might play his next NFL game.

So how quickly could a deal get done? As these Richard Sherman rumors by ESPN also revealed, he is acting as his own agent. It means that if he has a good meeting with the San Francisco 49ers, that he could end up signing a contract with the franchise very quickly. That would be a shocking move, as the 49ers are still considered a rival of the Seattle Seahawks. To get to that point, though, Sherman will have to provide the team an injury update of his own and prove that he is just about ready to start really working out that Achilles again.