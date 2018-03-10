Brad Pitt Allegedly ‘Vows To Stay Celibate For A Year’ As He Continues To Mend Broken Heart, ‘The Sun’ Reports

The famous heartthrob is keen on focusing on himself before looking for love again, according to 'The Sun.'

Looks like Brad Pitt is moving on slowly but surely. The award-winning actor reportedly vowed to remain celibate for a year as he continues to mend his broken heart after his shocking divorce from Angelina Jolie.

In an exclusive report by The Sun, it has been alleged that the 54-year-old actor is determined to abstain from having any serious romance or sexual relations for one whole year.

Apparently, Brad Pitt wants to use his time as a single man to focus on himself. A source told the outlet that the Fight Club star is “looking after number one” and is working hard to keep fit.

“He’s looking after number one. Brad is really sorting himself out. He’s getting trim, eating healthily and has cut out the booze.”

The outlet also claimed that the actor, who has been in relationships for most of his adult life, is now doing things that he was not able to do before.

Brad Pitt has not been in any relationship since his split with Angelina Jolie in September 2016. So far, the actor has yet to confirm such rumors.

Meanwhile, many were convinced that Brad Pitt’s pledge to remain celibate for a year has something to do with Tiffany Haddish’s statement recently, Metro reported.

Brad Pitt reportedly plans to stay celibate for a year. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

During an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, the outspoken actress revealed that she was able to meet Brad Pitt at the Oscars last week. She claimed that the actor told her that he would like to sleep with her but she would have to wait a year first.

“I just met [Brad] in the elevator! He said in one year if he’s single and I’m single, we gonna do it, so you know what that means…”

Despite reports of being single, Brad Pitt has been rumored to get back together with his ex Jennifer Aniston after her split from husband Justin Theroux.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ended their marriage in 2016. Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

However, Us Weekly previously reported that the ex-couple has no plans to rekindle their romance. According to the outlet, Jennifer Aniston “wouldn’t consider” being with Brad Pitt in a romantic way but will always have a spot in her heart for him.

And while Brad Pitt was reportedly sad to hear about the actress’s divorce, he still hasn’t reached out to her and has no plans to do so anytime soon.

Brad Pitt shares six children with Angelina Jolie — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9.