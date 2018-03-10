Real Reason Why WWE Officials Are Burying Brock Lesnar Before ‘WrestleMania 34’ Revealed

WWE officials are planning to utilize Brock Lesnar for one more purpose before he leaves the company.

Ever since his WWE return in 2012, the WWE Universe has griped about Brock Lesnar’s schedule with the company, especially during his title runs with the Universal and WWE Championship. A few weeks ago, he was announced for the Raw after the Elimination Chamber PPV, but Brock “no-showed” the event. Since then, WWE officials have allowed Roman Reigns to verbally bury Lesnar heading into WrestleMania 34.

It’s been reported by Rajah that WWE officials are moving forward expecting Lesnar to leave the company following WrestleMania 34. Negotiations between the two parties have been frustrating and it’s become clearer by the day that Brock won’t sign a new contract. Therefore, the powers that be have decided to downplay his importance to the company so Brock’s departure won’t seem like a big deal to WWE fans.

WWE officials are hopeful the WWE Universe will be happy that Brock Lesnar left the company rather than be disappointed by his departure. There are some huge concerns about the WWE Universal Championship Match between Lesnar and Reigns at WrestleMania 34, but the plan remains for Roman to defeat Brock in New Orleans. WWE officials are hoping that burying Lesnar will earn Reigns a stronger babyface reaction.

‘WWE officials want Roman Reigns to receive a huge babyface reaction in New Orleans.’ WWE

“The Big Dog” has been in the main event of the last three WrestleManias much to the chagrin of the WWE Universe. The fans aren’t happy about Reigns doing it again for the fourth year in a row, but WWE officials believe showing Roman’s loyalty to WWE will be enough to swing the fans to his side. It’s not the first time the powers that be have tried this angle before heading into WrestleMania and it has not always worked.

The WWE Universe has been complaining about Brock Lesnar’s schedule for years. Many fans will be more than happy to cheer for Roman Reigns because he’s finally saying what some fans have been thinking for a long time. Capitalizing on those grievances is a smart way to ensure that Lesnar comes off as the heel in the feud, even if many fans don’t get behind Roman as the company’s top babyface. If their plan actually works on the grandest stage of them all, it may be Reigns’ WrestleMania moment that WWE officials have wanted to see.