Derick Dillard Threatens To Write A Tell-All Book With Wife, Jill Duggar

The reality star says there are way too many questions on his social media, so it would be easier if he wrote a book spilling all of the details.

Derick Dillard has fast grown a reputation of being one of the most controversial figures on Counting On, though he’ll likely never surpass brother-in-law Josh Duggar in the disgraced regard. As Inquisitr previously reported, Derick has been unfollowed by some of his in-laws and some Duggar family friends as a result of his near constant Twitter ranting. He has been fielding questions left and right since he and Jill “disappeared” from Counting On (he claims they quit, while TLC has stated they cut ties with Derick), and he has threatened to write a tell-all book on his experience with the network and wants to recruit his wife, Jill Duggar Dillard, to help.

Jill Duggar Dillard has been appearing on TLC in one way or another since she was 13-years-old, her first appearance on the show in the early 2000s on a special entitled 14 Kids and Pregnant Again!. The reality star has continued to appear on the permanent TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting. When it was canceled, a spin-off was created, Counting On, which focused on her marriage to Derick Dillard and her sister, Jessa Duggar Seewald’s wedding.

Derick says he had his family leave the show last year, and that TLC did not cut ties with him. However, he did land himself in hot water after stating that Jazz Jennings should not have her show, I Am Jazz, which chronicles her life as a transgender teen. He has also deliberately misgendered Jazz, saying transgender is a myth and that Jazz will always be a man no matter if she has surgery.

Forget it. Im not going to answer all your questions on Twitter. We should just write a book to set the record straight. The point is for ppl not to assume things, like compensation or what we did or didn’t have a choice in, so they don’t make careless judgements. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) March 9, 2018

Derick seems to now be upset at TLC in general, making claims that they never paid them for their appearances on the show, despite Counting On originally being titled Counting On: Jill and Jessa.

He has also been heavily criticized for pandering to the TLC audience for money to support his ministry work, and many have told him to get a job instead of asking for donations.

After becoming frustrated with questions Twitter users were leveling at him, Derick stated that he and his wife should just write a tell-all to set the record straight. Several fans stated that they would love to read a tell-all by him, and that he might help kids exploited by television shows.

Yes, please do write a book. I’m not even kidding. I would buy like 12 copies! — Laura (@LauraKBowen) March 9, 2018

You would be doing kids exploited by "reality shows" a favor if you did. Perhaps the kids, who are the focus of most of these shows, would be compensated for the childhood their parents gave up for money. — Giffy (@Giffy83961822) March 9, 2018

Although it appears Derick may be having issues with his in-laws, since his recent trashing of TLC and Counting On, neither has made any concrete comments on the issue.