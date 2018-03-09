Trump ‘Upset’ After Sarah Huckabee Sanders Pumped ‘Steroids’ Into Stormy Daniels Storyline, Reports ‘CNN’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' words has 'CNN' reporting, 'It is the first time the White House has admitted the president was involved in any way with Daniels.'

Reports indicate that Donald Trump has found fault with the way Sarah Huckabee handled the Stormy Daniels questions she received from reporters as she stood at the White House podium during a press conference this week. Huckabee Sanders, who is usually seen as an asset to Trump and his administration, apparently used words that added some meat for the media to gnaw on when it comes to the alleged Stormy Daniels affair.

Daniels, the former adult film star, made headline news again this week after filing for a lawsuit against Trump. She cited a previous non-disclosure contract that once kept her from doing so, but that contract wasn’t signed by Trump so it made it null and void. This left the road clear of obstacles for Stormy’s lawyer to file this lawsuit on her behalf.

When Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about the lawsuit that the former adult film star filed, the White House Press Secretary answered by saying how the arbitration was won “in the president’s favor,” reports CNN.

“Huckabee Sander’s ‘statement is an admission that the nondisclosure agreement exists, and that it directly involves the president. It is the first time the White House has admitted the President was involved in any way with Daniels.'”

Newsweek is also reporting that Trump is “very unhappy with Sarah Huckabee Sanders for revealing Stormy Daniels’ involvement.” According to Newsweek, as the Stormy Daniels saga gets more involved in the headlines, Trump wishes that “Sarah Huckabee Sanders would do a better job keeping his story straight.”

CNN reports that officials at the White House stood in defense of the press secretary saying that the president thought Sarah did a good job with this. That is not what a “source close to the White House” conveyed to CNN.

That source claims that “Sarah gave the Stormy Daniels storyline steroids yesterday.” They claim Trump was perturbed by the way she chose to answer the reporters’ question regarding the alleged affair.

Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, admitted to paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 and, in turn, she signed a non-disclosure statement. He said it was his own money and that Trump had no knowledge of Cohen doing this. Trump “vehemently denies” any sexual encounter with the former adult film star.

CNN reports that this mess has now landed in the laps of those who had nothing to do with it. This alleged affair saga now involves Cohen, who claims he took it upon himself to stifle any allegations the former adult film star was about to make by supplying a payout to Daniels. It also now involves Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was bombarded with questions regarding this.

“The issue continues to cause tension in the West Wing and the person at the center of it — the President — is not accepting any of the blame,” CNN reported.