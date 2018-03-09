‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Week Of March 12: Julian Refuses To Service Finn, Argument Ends In Blows

Next week on 'GH,' Alexis hears out Finn's complaints over Julian's discriminatory treatment of Roxy lizard.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that things will heat up in Charlie’s pub. It seems like the Julian’s (William DeVry) place of business has a lot of goings-on. This time, it seems there will be a confrontation between the owner of the place and Finn (Michael Easton) over Roxy lizard.

Finn, who earned the name lizard man because of his trusty companion Roxy, will be furious when Julian refuses to allow the reptile in Charlie’s. General Hospital co-head writer Shelly Altman says the situation is complicated because Julian has an ax to grind against Julian.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) found a new confidante in Finn, who is trying to get over his heartbreak over Anna’s (Finola Hughes) rejection. It’s possible that Julian just wants to ban a reptile from his place of business, and he has the right to do that. However, General Hospital spoilers tease that Finn will counter that Julian is furious that he is spending a lot of time with Alexis.

The issue becomes so heated that Alexis needs to be summoned to sort out things. Spoilers suggest that Alexis will decide to take Finn’s side. She thinks Julian is not acting in a reasonable manner. Of course, Julian’s motives will be called into question.

As for the legality of Julian’s actions, Alexis will have no immediate answers. The issue is not something she encounters regularly. It seems that things will not be solved in a reasonable manner either. The entire affair will grate on Finn’s nerves, and he decides to deck Julian. In response to Finn’s actions, Julian decides to call the cops.

General Hospital spoilers tease that when the cop arrives at Charlie’s Pub, everyone will be in for a surprise. Will the new detective who replaced Nathan respond to the scene?

The search for her daughter takes Anna halfway round the world, where the secrets are as abundant as they are in Port Charles.

Tune into an exciting, new #GH RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ncvayHxi7o — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 8, 2018

As for other spoilers, it seems like Anna will have to deal with more truths after she talked to the person who delivered her child. Finn will share some good news next week.

General Hospital spoilers also tease that Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will grow closer to Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun), and it seems like the two women will realize they share a lot of things in common and that they have a lot to talk about.