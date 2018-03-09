Suzy Dating ‘Goblin’ Actor Lee Dong Wook After Splitting From Lee Min Ho

New Couple Suzy and Lee Dong Wook join a list of celebrity couples with big age gaps between them

Korean singer-actress Suzy is confirmed to be dating Goblin actor Lee Dong Wook. The news finally puts to rest all the rumors and speculations about a romantic reunion between Suzy, a member of the now-disbanded K-Pop group Miss A, and The Legend of the Blue Sea actor Lee Min Ho.

On Friday, March 9, TV Report first broke the news about Suzy’s new relationship. She and Lee Dong Wook were reportedly seen enjoying a date in Cheondamdong, according to Koreaboo. The couple’s respective management agencies were quick to confirm the report.

Lee Dong Wook’s management agency, King Kong by Starship, said in its statement that the two were in the getting-to-know-each-other phase after meeting at a private gathering, adding that as Lee Dong Wook and Suzy’s relationship was still in its beginning stage, they were unable to provide more details, Soompi reported.

“They met at a private, casual gathering. They recently started to get to know each other with good intentions and have feelings for each other. Because it’s still the beginning and we just learned about it, there’s not much we can say about them dating or being a couple.”

JYP Entertainment, Suzy’s agency, said in its one-line statement, “They are currently in the process of getting to know each other.”

Suzy and Lee Dong Wook apparently get along despite their significant age difference because of having a similar bright attitude. Lee Dong Wook is 36 years old, while Suzy is 23. Soompi reported that the Goblin actor fell for Suzy because of her down-to-earth personality. On a talk show in 2012, Suzy had picked Lee Dong Wook as her idol type.

This is Suzy’s second high-profile public relationship. South Korean celebrities usually date in secret, fearing a backlash from their fans if they do not approve of their relationships or partners. Suzy previously dated Lee Min Ho for two and half years. The two confirmed their relationship in March 2015, and they announced their split in November of last year. They broke up a few months after Lee Mon Ho began his mandatory military. Earlier this year, rumors started swirling that Lee Min Ho and Suzy were dating again. Both of them, via their management agencies, denied, saying there was no truth in such rumors.

Meanwhile, fans are speculating that Suzy’s bittersweet ballad “I’m Love with Someone Else” from her new mini-album, Faces of Love, was probably hinting at her new relationship with Lee Dong Wook.

On the acting front, Suzy was last seen opposite Lee Jong Suk in the drama While You Were Sleeping. Lee Dong Wook, on the other hand, will be returning to television after two years with JTBC’s medical drama Life, which is slated to release in July.