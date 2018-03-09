Elizabeth Hurley Talks Hugh Grant And Instagram Bikini Pics: ‘Hotter Than Victoria Secret Models,’ Says Fan

Liz Hurley, 52, visited Andy Cohen's talk show to discuss topics ranging from her buddy Hugh Grant becoming a father for the fifth time to her famous Instagram photos of her bikini body, filmed by her teenage son.

Elizabeth Hurley just paid a visit to Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, where her conversation ranged from discussing her fondness for posting so many photos of her bikini body on Instagram to her friendship with 57-year-old Hugh Grant, who just became a father again. The 52-year-old mom beamed proudly when Andy mentioned, chuckling, that Hurley’s son takes those bikini photos, but she seemed just as proud of her pal Hugh for fathering so many kids. Cohen asked the question about whether Elizabeth was shocked by how many children Hugh Grant has sired, and she spilled the tea in response, reported the Sun.

“[Hugh Grant] had another [baby] last week. He has five. He was over 50 when he spawned them all.”

Hugh’s most recent child is with his 35-year-old girlfriend Anna Eberstein. But it was his ex-girlfriend, Liz Hurley, who took the opportunity to dish up the details of how having children has “transformed” Grant. Rather than being stunned by Hugh in the role of daddy, Elizabeth said that her former boyfriend is “really, really sweet” and an “enchanting dad.”

Liz Hurley Describes How Kids Have Transformed Hugh Grant

Hurley and Grant were together for more than a dozen years before ending their romance in 2000. Both Elizabeth and Hugh have shared that they are still close friends, with Grant comparing their friendship to a “brother and sister” relationship.

“We went through terrible years at the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding,” summed up Grant.

In addition to Hurley, David Oyelowo appeared on the episode of Watch What Happens Live. David laughed uproariously as Elizabeth discussed how becoming a dad had transformed Hugh.

“Having these kids has transformed [Hugh Grant] from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It’s improved him. He’s gone up the scale.”

The baby marks Grant’s third offspring with Anna. They also have a five-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter. In addition, Grant is the father of five-year-old Felix and six-year-old Tabitha with another former girlfriend, Tinglan Hong. Hugh plays the role of godfather to Hurley’s 15-year-old son Damian.

Elizabeth Hurley Admits Teenage Son Takes Bikini Body Photos

Andy also brought up the issue of how many bikini body photos Elizabeth has posted on Instagram and the fact that her son takes the pictures. Liz has faced some backlash for that choice as well as her passion for sharing so many pictures of her body in swimsuits. But Hurley emphasized that the Instagram bikini pics are not about her ego, reported Yahoo.

The model and actress, who has earned praise for her performance on The Royals, said that she posts the bikini photos to hype her fashion line rather than show off her body.

“It’s not just a mad ego trip. It’s a business. If I didn’t have my own bikini line, I probably wouldn’t be posting pictures of myself in a bikini.”

However, although Elizabeth has a business reason for sharing those pictures, she emphasized that all women can enjoy slipping into one of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimsuits for pictures. It just requires the right bathing suit and the perfect “flattering light.” Hurley urged other women to find a suit that fits them and flatters them.

Elizabeth revealed that her mother, 78, enjoys wearing Hurley’s one-piece swimsuits. Keeping it all in the family, Liz also discussed having her 15-year-old son behind the camera to film her bikini photos. She also is proud that he has joined her on her TV show.

“Prince Hansel has returned,” said Hurley about her son. “It’s quite charming to work with him. I loved it.”

Liz Hurley’s Fans Respond To Those Instagram Bikini Pics

“We spend a little time setting it up and checking it’s flattering, which everybody could learn,” said Elizabeth. “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with people wanting to make the best of what they have.”

However, Hurley’s fans didn’t seem quite so convinced that all women could look like Liz. In response to Elizabeth’s explanation for why she posts so many photos of her bikini body on Instagram, one fan had a very different explanation.

“[Elizabeth Hurley is] simply demonstrating how at 52 she’s still hotter than all the Victoria’s Secret models combined, while being twice their age.”

While others agreed, praising Liz’s Instagram photos, Hurley believes in the positive body movement. Elizabeth contends that it doesn’t take being age 24 and weighing 90 pounds to feel comfortable in a bikini.

“People are feeling much more comfortable with their own body shape, with their own body type, and I think that’s a really great thing. At any age, it’s fantastic,” added Hurley.