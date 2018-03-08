NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose Could Sign With GSW As ‘End-Of-Bench Guy,’ According To ‘Clutch Points’

According to Sam Penix of Clutch Points, the Golden State Warriors could add another ball-handler by signing former MVP Derrick Rose.

Derrick Rose entered the 2017-18 NBA season with the hope of reviving his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately, the former MVP struggled to make himself fit in the LeBron James’ squad. To make things more complicated, Rose suffered another injury that prevented him from showing what he can contribute to the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Before the February 8 trade deadline, Derrick Rose was one of the casualties of the Cavaliers’ decision to make a roster overhaul. The 29-year-old point guard was sent to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal involving Cleveland and the Sacramento Kings. Two days after, the Jazz waived him.

As of now, Rose is free to join a team of his choice as an unrestricted free agent. However, only a few teams are interested in adding him to their roster. According to Ken Berger of Bleacher Report, Rose hasn’t received any attractive or substantial offer other than a couple of 10-day contracts.

Still, Rose’s camp remains optimistic that he can find a new team this season. However, Sam Penix of Clutch Points believes the former MVP should accept the fact that he is no longer a starting-caliber player. Penix listed five teams who could sign Rose as an “end-of-bench guy.”

These include the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, and a CBA (Chinese Basketball Association) team. Rose is unlikely to become an “end-of-bench guy” if he considers playing in China, but as of now, there is no strong indication he will consider joining a different professional league. Of all the NBA teams mentioned, the Warriors proved to be the most interesting team to sign Rose.

“Rose is essentially the exact opposite of the kind of player the Warriors look for, but they could definitely use another ball-handler. Joining Golden State would be Rose’s best chance of winning a ring, as they’ve won two of the past three NBA Finals and will look to repeat this June.”

Teaming up with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry will give Derrick Rose a higher chance of winning his first NBA championship title this season. The Warriors won’t be needing to spend much in order to acquire his service since Rose will surely agree to sign a veteran-minimum deal just to become a member of the reigning NBA champions. Despite his inability to space the floor and defensive issues, Rose could still contribute to the Warriors off the bench, serving as their third option at point guard.