Trump ‘Won’ Via Stormy Daniels Restraining Order: Read Arbitration ‘Win’ In Trump’s ‘Favor’ White House Cites

Sarah Sanders claims that Donald Trump 'won' arbitration 'in the president's favor' against Stormy Daniels, but her lawyer doesn't consider the restraining order valid.

After Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti appeared on Today, speaking about Stormy potentially having images, text messages and other data allegedly confirming her affair with Donald Trump, as reported by the Inquisitr, the White House addressed the situation in a press conference.

President Donald Trump allegedly “won” against adult film star Stormy Daniels via arbitration, according to Sarah Sanders. As seen in the above White House video, Sarah acknowledged that a restraining order “arbitration” involved Trump, even though the order does not contain Trump’s name, but the name of his lawyer Michael Cohen’s organization, EC, LLC. As reported in the “Press Briefing by Press Secretary Sarah Sanders,” Sarah was asked about the $130,000 Stormy Daniels payment, and whether or not President Trump approved the October 2016 payment by Cohen.

Sanders went on to claim that Stormy’s allegations aren’t true and said, “this case has already been won in arbitration.”

Sarah’s claims that Trump won a case against Daniels in arbitration begged more questions, with Sanders going on to say that “arbitration was won in the President’s favor.”

As reported by the New York Times, President Trump’s attorney got a secret temporary restraining order last week to try and stop Stormy from talking about her alleged adulterous affair with Trump. Indeed, the order names the alias of Stormy and was issued by a California arbitrator.

NYT: Trump Lawyer Obtained Restraining Order to Silence Stormy Daniels https://t.co/8XVOpjiUfo — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 8, 2018

However, the publication notes that instead of distancing Trump from the melee, the statements by the White House’s spokeswoman places Trump in the center of the Stormy story that the White House has been attempting to tamper down in the public eye. Stormy’s recent lawsuit against Trump, filed on Tuesday, has brought the affair allegations back to the front and center of news cycles.

Although Sanders has claimed that the arbitration was victorious in Trump’s favor, Stormy’s attorney, Avenatti, reported that the restraining order is not considered valid in his eyes and that Stormy would continue to fight her court battle in public.

The restraining order was a surprise to Stormy, who was “shocked” to learn about the order upon landing in Texas via a flight from Los Angeles. Stormy’s lawyer said that she was never given the chance to respond to the arbitration action. Since the restraining order was brought on behalf of Cohen and not Trump, Avenatti questioned how valid the document could be.