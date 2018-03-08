Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Eight-Month-Pregnant Belly In Sexy Tight Dress

Khloe Kardashian is about ready to have her first child, which is a baby girl. Just last week on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, they announced the sex of her baby. Us Weekly shared that Khloe was seen out recently showing off her baby bump in a tight sexy dress. This dress didn’t leave much to the imagination, but the fans loved seeing her baby bump.

In the pics below, Khloe Kardashian was seen in West Hollywood walking along in this sexy dress. She must not be ready to have her baby quite yet since she is still in Hollywood and not in Cleveland. On the same day, Khloe also talked about how she is eating like a “beast” while she is pregnant. Kardashian had really been working hard on her body before pregnancy, so you know she doesn’t want to mess that up. Khloe says that she knows that she will get it all back on track after the baby. On her show Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, she talks about how she used to be the “fat and funny” sister, and you know Khloe isn’t going to go back to that after having a child.

Khloe Kardashian was out with her mom Kris Jenner during this shopping trip in West Hollywood. No word on what the duo ended up buying, but everyone loves seeing Khloe out and about not afraid of showing off her bump. Some women like to hide it, but instead, Khloe is letting the fans see how great she looks at eight months pregnant.

Everyone missed out on getting to see her sister Kylie Jenner like this since she kept her pregnancy a secret. Khloe didn’t let fans know right away, but now that the word is out that she has a baby on the way, she isn’t being shy and is flaunting her baby bump.

Khloe Kardashian shows a hint of her baby bump in skintight dress and duster coat for baby clothes shopping with Kris https://t.co/IA4Rrf1tka — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 7, 2018

Hopefully, Khloe Kardashian will share with her fans when her baby arrives. Kardashian already revealed that she is having a girl. She already talked on Keeping Up With the Kardashians about how she will be heading to Cleveland before she has the baby. Don’t miss new episodes of the show on Sunday nights on E!.