‘My 600-LB Life’ Tamy Lyn Murrell Update: Tamy Takes To Facebook To Address Viewers, Praised For Her Progress

The 500-pound woman wants to turn her life around for her son.

Tamy Lyn Murrell came to My 600-LB Life not just in need of losing weight, but also being reintroduced to the world — and now viewers will get to see an uplifting update from the mother.

A lifetime of struggles with food led the mother to top 500 pounds and become increasingly isolated from the world, TLC showed in a preview of Wednesday’s episode. By the time she came to My 600-LB Life, Tamy Lyn Murrell needed not only to drop hundreds of points, she needed to overcome her anxiety about everyday life.

An update that Tamy Lyn Murrell shared before the episode of My 600-LB Life aired showed that she has made some real progress in both areas. Taking to Facebook, Murrell thanked the people who had supported her and said that “nothing that others say bothers me.”

While Tamy Lyn did not share any weight-loss photos yet, comments from some people close to her showed that she has been making real progress with her weight-loss goals. She earned praise from some friends and family for her dedication to turning her life around.

But those hoping to see progress photos from Tamy Lyn will likely have to wait until after My 600-LB Life airs. TLC keeps any weight-loss photos under wraps until the show has aired.

There could be an even bigger desire to see an update from Tamy Lyn given last week’s episode of My 600-LB Life. The network is always careful about letting out any spoilers before the show airs, but seemed to take even greater precautions for Robert Buchel’s episode — to the point that the network did not even release his last name before the episode aired.

Viewers soon found out the reason for the secrecy — Robert died during the filming of the show, USA Today noted. The 41-year-old man actually suffered the heart attack and passed away last November, but TLC did not reveal the tragedy until the conclusion of last week’s episode.

That has many fans hoping to find a better update from Tamy Lyn this week, and even some weight-loss photos from her time after My 600-LB Life. Many of the show’s participants see a transformation after appearing on the show and undergoing weight-loss surgery. Even the more “difficult” patients like Lisa Fleming, who appeared before Robert’s episode, have been able to lose several hundred pounds after appearing. Robert Buchel had also lost more than 200 pounds after undergoing surgery, but still suffered a fatal heart attack.

Those hoping to see weight-loss pictures from Tamy Lyn Murrell can check out the official My 600-LB Life page on TLC, where progress photos are shared after the episode airs on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.