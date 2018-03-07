Melania Trump Blasted For $4,000 Outfit That Could’ve Fed Family Of Four For Six Months, Reports ‘Newsweek’

Melania Trump takes heat for her nearly $4,000 powder blue ensemble, with 'Newsweek' comparing how much food it could've bought a family of four.

Melania Trump Blasted For $4,000 Outfit That Could've Fed Family Of Four For Six Months, Reports 'Newsweek'
Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images
BuzzWorthy

Melania Trump takes heat for her nearly $4,000 powder blue ensemble, with 'Newsweek' comparing how much food it could've bought a family of four.

First Lady Melania Trump has gained plenty of attention for all of the pricey designer clothes that Melania has worn — but especially the powder blue outfit she recently wore. However, not all of it is positive attention. As reported by the Inquisitr, Melania donned a baby blue $3,150 Max Mara “Manuela Icon” coat made of fine camel hair’s wool, which was put on sale for $2,205. The light blue version of the coat is almost completely sold out on the designer’s website, with only a size 12 available as of this writing. The pink version has more sizes still available for sale.

Melania’s shoes, meanwhile, got their own photo close-up with Mrs. Trump’s $695.00 ‘So Kate’ Christian Louboutin pointed stilettos with a superfine heel getting their own day in the spotlight in the White House. The ice blue shoes — priced at nearly $700 — along with the $3,150 coat — have become the basis for a new article.

Titled “Melania Trump’s nearly $4,000 outfit would pay for groceries for a family of four for six months,” the Newsweek piece examines what could have happened if Melania had saved the nearly four grand on the seemingly new outfit — Melania is rarely photographed repeating outfits — when she and President Donald Trump met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu.

Melania Trump's power blue outfit gets buzz and backlash.
Melania Trump’s power blue outfit gets buzz and backlash. Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images

The cost of the spring-like coat and ice blue shoes, if it had been donated to families in need of help, would have stretched a lot farther than a new outfit, argues the publication. Instead, 47-year-old Melania — whose platform has included focusing on the health and well-being of children — could have paid for enough food to feed an average family of four for a minimum of four months — up to six months.

The publication turned to statistics offered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regarding the cost of food. Using 2013 data, Newsweek noted that a low-budget plan would cost $191 per week for groceries, equaling $4,584 for six month. However, the more recent estimates linked to the USDA’s 2015 costs for a family of four place the thrifty plan’s monthly cost at anywhere from $571.00 to $657.10, which means $4,000 in 2015 could have also stretched out to about six months’ worth of food.