Melania Trump Blasted For $4,000 Outfit That Could’ve Fed Family Of Four For Six Months, Reports ‘Newsweek’

Melania Trump takes heat for her nearly $4,000 powder blue ensemble, with 'Newsweek' comparing how much food it could've bought a family of four.

First Lady Melania Trump has gained plenty of attention for all of the pricey designer clothes that Melania has worn — but especially the powder blue outfit she recently wore. However, not all of it is positive attention. As reported by the Inquisitr, Melania donned a baby blue $3,150 Max Mara “Manuela Icon” coat made of fine camel hair’s wool, which was put on sale for $2,205. The light blue version of the coat is almost completely sold out on the designer’s website, with only a size 12 available as of this writing. The pink version has more sizes still available for sale.

Melania’s shoes, meanwhile, got their own photo close-up with Mrs. Trump’s $695.00 ‘So Kate’ Christian Louboutin pointed stilettos with a superfine heel getting their own day in the spotlight in the White House. The ice blue shoes — priced at nearly $700 — along with the $3,150 coat — have become the basis for a new article.

Titled “Melania Trump’s nearly $4,000 outfit would pay for groceries for a family of four for six months,” the Newsweek piece examines what could have happened if Melania had saved the nearly four grand on the seemingly new outfit — Melania is rarely photographed repeating outfits — when she and President Donald Trump met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu.

Melania Trump’s power blue outfit gets buzz and backlash. Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images

The cost of the spring-like coat and ice blue shoes, if it had been donated to families in need of help, would have stretched a lot farther than a new outfit, argues the publication. Instead, 47-year-old Melania — whose platform has included focusing on the health and well-being of children — could have paid for enough food to feed an average family of four for a minimum of four months — up to six months.

The publication turned to statistics offered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regarding the cost of food. Using 2013 data, Newsweek noted that a low-budget plan would cost $191 per week for groceries, equaling $4,584 for six month. However, the more recent estimates linked to the USDA’s 2015 costs for a family of four place the thrifty plan’s monthly cost at anywhere from $571.00 to $657.10, which means $4,000 in 2015 could have also stretched out to about six months’ worth of food.