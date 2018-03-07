Stormy Daniels’ Lawsuit, Trump Photos, Text Messages: Lawyer Michael Avenatti Talks Evidence On ‘Today’

Video: Stormy Daniels tells Savannah Guthrie on 'Today' that he knows whether or not Stormy has videos and photos of President Donald Trump.

Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, posted a link to a lawsuit filed against President Donald Trump on behalf of Stormy — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — on Tuesday, March 6. One day later, Michael’s interview with Savannah Guthrie aired on Today, as seen below. Guthrie questioned the contents of the lawsuit, asking Michael specifically about the claims of Stormy having potentially damaging proof in her possession, such as photos, text messages, and the like that she may or may not turn over to the public.

Avenatti balked at answering the question that Savannah posed directly when she asked the attorney about the so-called “tangible items” like photos, images, text messages, and documents that could verify Stormy’s claims. Avenatti said that as her attorney, he knows the answer but is not at liberty to disclose that fact. Avenatti said he would leave it up to Stormy to talk about any photos and text messages or other means of proof she has in her possession.

In the “Filed Complaint” from Judy Regnier (Avenatti & Assoc), there is mention that Trump claims Stormy’s threats to sell or exploit “images” without consent from him have damaged him, claims Daniels denies. In Exhibit 1, the “Confidential Settlement Agreement” states that Trump “desires to acquire” and Stormy “desires to sell, transfer and turn over” to Trump any intellectual property rights.

The settlement terms show that Stormy would have agreed to perform several tasks by November 1, 2016, including delivering to Trump “all artistic media, impressions, paintings, video images, still images, email messages, text messages, Instagram message [sic], Facebook posting or any other type of creation” by Trump.

Meanwhile, Twitter has come alive over the notion that Stormy could have photos or videos of Trump in precarious positions, with polls already being conducted online, asking if the general viewing public would view such alleged incriminating evidence.

JUST IN: Lawyer: Stormy Daniels had a sexual relationship with Trump https://t.co/JHIanrZSUt pic.twitter.com/KE3zG7lZtr — The Hill (@thehill) March 7, 2018

The White House is still backing away from Stormy’s claims. According to a pool report by Tarini Parti, a reporter from BuzzFeed News, the update titled “Subject: In-town pool #3 Full Sanders gaggle transcript” featured Sarah Huckabee Sanders responding to Stormy’s lawyers’ claims today as follows.