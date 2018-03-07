‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Makes A Shocking Discovery About Andre’s Murder

Stefan may go down for Andre's murder.

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is about to find a shocking piece of evidence that will incriminate one Salem citizen in the murder of his brother, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). As many DOOL fans know, Chad believes that Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) has killed Andre, and he’s going to stop at nothing to finally prove it. However, he may not like what he finds once he starts digging around.

According to Soaps, Chad will decide that it’s time to really investigate Stefan. Chad will wait until his newly discovered half-brother is out of the mansion and then head to his room to do some digging. When Chad stumbles across Andre’s cell phone, he’ll know that he’s made a major breakthrough in the case. This will further cement that idea that Stefan killed Andre, but what will Chad do with his newfound knowledge?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Stefan will end up taking heat for having Andre’s phone, but that he won’t throw Abigail under the bus. DOOL fans recently learned that Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) is dealing with a split personality disorder and that she is actually the person who killed Andre. Only Stefan and his mother, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), know about Abby’s alter-egos, and they’re keeping quiet about it for now. However, once Stefan begins to get blamed for murder that could change. Chad will be determined to see Stefan in prison for murder and get him out of his life and the DiMera business for good. However, Stefan can be crafty, and he’ll likely spin the reason for having the phone into something interesting that could indicate he’s not the real killer.

As for Abigail, Days of our Lives viewers will see her switch between three personalities in the coming weeks. However, she’ll begin to figure out that something’s just not right when Chad mentions things to her that she can’t remember. Abby will know that she has memory loss, but she can’t understand why. Perhaps Stefan will finally fill her in on what’s been going on inside her mind.

