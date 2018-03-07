‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers: One Of Becca Kufrin’s Men Is An NFL Player, Reports ‘Reality Steve’

Will Becca Kufrin become the wife of an NFL player?

The Bachelorette 2018 has officially been announced. Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s jilted former fiance, Becca Kufrin has been named ABC’s newest leading lady, and she’ll be looking for love after her heartbreaking journey on The Bachelor ended with an engagement and a shocking break up.

According to a March 6 report by Reality Steve, Becca Kufrin will begin filming her stint at The Bachelorette next week. However, Becca has already met five of the men who will be vying for her heart this season. Kufrin came face to face with her former fiance, Arie Luyendyk Jr. for the first time since he broke her heart and went running back to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. The two kept it civil and classy, and later The Bachelor proposed to Lauren. Now, it’s Becca’s turn to get her happy ending.

Reality Steve reports that fans may recognize at least of Becca Kufrin’s new suitors. The Bachelor and Bachelorette insider says that NFL player Clay Harbor will be one of the guys hoping to win over Becca this season. In the past, Clay has played for teams such as the Eagles, Jaguars, Patriots, and Lions, and was on the injured list during the 2017-2018 season with the New Orleans Saints. Clay took to Snapchat to snap a quick photo of Becca, which he put a red heart around. It seems that Harbor is excited to meet Kufrin and is hoping to find love with her on her upcoming journey.

The football player who snapped earlier today is Clay Harbor. He’s one of Becca’s guys. Has played for Eagles, Jacksonville, Patriots, Lions, and was on IR this past season with the Saints pic.twitter.com/6TK4F38Rsa — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 7, 2018

The Bachelor winner turned brokenhearted Bachelorette revealed that she is so excited about her new adventure and hopes to find a lasting relationship with one of the men she’ll meet along the way. Becca Kufrin told Chris Harrison that she’s looking for a man who is honest, funny, and loyal, and someone tall enough that she can wear high heels around. Kufrin has become an instant favorite among viewers after she handled herself with class and integrity following her shocking break up with Arie Luyendyk Jr. only weeks after accepting his proposal. It seemed that everyone wanted to see Becca become the new Bachelorette, and her former co-stars/friends were in the audience to cheer her on as she was announced as the latest leading lady.

Fans can watch Becca Kufrin’s journey on The Bachelorette begin airing in May.