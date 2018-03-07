Kate Middleton Pregnancy: Duchess’ Possible Last Royal Appearance March 12, Kate Ready For Leave, Says ‘Hello’

As Kate Middleton approaches her due date to bring mini-royal No. 3 into the world, talk is focused on when the Duchess of Cambridge will ease up on her royal duties. Kate has been in attendance at a number of royal events, even over the past week. Of course, the royal is looking as radiant and fashionable as ever, yet her growing bump is indicative of the fact that Middleton should soon be putting her feet up.

It’s been noted that Kate will likely be able to do just this after events in the upcoming week, as Hello! shares. The publication, which keeps a close pulse on the royals, states that March 12 will possibly be Middleton’s final event before going on leave in preparation for Prince William and the duchess’ third child. An announcement was made this week regarding the March 12 event that Middleton is to attend.

As noted, Kate also took a month off from royal duties ahead of giving birth to both Prince George and Princess Charlotte. At nearly eight months pregnant, March 12 as Middleton’s final day of events, seems accurate, based on the royal’s pregnancy track record.

“The Duchess’ likely final engagement will be to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day,” Hello! suggests.

The Duchess of Cambridge has followed up her earlier months of pregnancy, during which Kate was extremely ill with severe morning sickness, by partaking in non-stop charitable events and lavish royal occasions. There have been ongoing bets, based on Middleton’s wardrobe, regarding the gender of the third royal baby, as well. It is clear that Kate opts for blue attire quite often, in addition to winter whites and black and the royal looks fantastic in any color.

This baby waving at #KateMiddleton will make your whole day.???? pic.twitter.com/wA8HMC5zdg — InStyle (@InStyle) March 6, 2018

Yet lately it seems the duchess is selecting various shades of blue regularly.

Good Housekeeping has noted that the regularity with which Middleton dons the color, perhaps an indicator that this time around she and Prince William discovered the gender of the baby.

“There’s a definite preference — no denying it. It’s all too easy to take this ‘evidence’ as a sign that Prince George should expect a little brother,” states the publication.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

However, the duke and duchess do seem to follow patterns and seeing as the adored couple did not determine the gender of their current two children, it may be unlikely that Kate and William would discover the gender of their unborn royal.