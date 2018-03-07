‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tripp And Ciara Kiss, Brady’s Ultimatum, Chad Gets Dirt On Stefan

'DOOL' spoilers for the week of March 12 reveal Tripp and Ciara kiss. Brady's nuptials are stopped, then he gives Eve an ultimatum. Also, Chad finds incriminating evidence in Stefan's office.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 12 reveal a lot of shocking developments. Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will get closer. Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) nuptials come to a screeching halt. However, he then gives Eve Donovan Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) an ultimatum. Also, Chad (Billy Flynn) finds incriminating evidence in Stefan DiMera’s (Tyler Christopher) office.

Tripp & Ciara Kiss

Fans were convinced that Tripp would get over his crush on Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) with Ciara. That has proven to be correct. DOOL spoilers from She Knows confirm that on Tuesday, Tripp and Ciara will get closer. Expect the two to finally share a kiss.

However, it seems that the two young women are always in competition. Even though Claire has a boyfriend, she will likely engage in some romantic competition with Ciara. At the very least, she will try to create problems for Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) daughter. Unknown to her, Ciara already has revenge in mind and will shock Claire with a stunning revelation.

Brady & Eve Get Even More Complicated

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Brady’s nuptials will come to a crashing halt. Desperate to get Eve back, he will give her an ultimatum. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Eve makes a shocking move by firing her romantic interest, who is also her prime competitor. It will be interesting to see how this situation is resolved, especially with everything at stake.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Eric Martsolf and Kassie DePaiva discussed Brady and Eve’s complicated relationship. “Brave” is described as being a dangerous duo. DePaiva explained that Brady and Eve both do the wrong things for the right reasons.

“I love that it is smart and I love that it is mature but I also love that it’s definitely dangerous because these two characters do wrong things for the right reason and it gets them in trouble every single time. We’re both kind of on the same train, so I’m just waiting to see the train wreck.”

It was also hinted that Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) may not react well to the romantic pairing. As Days Of Our Lives spoilers already confirmed, Theresa will reappear in May 2018.

Chad DiMera’s Discovery

DOOL spoilers also reveal that Chad DiMera will finally get dirt on Stefan. He wants revenge for his brother taking everything away from him. “Chabby” also has a theory that Stefan is behind Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) being arrested for Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder.

Fans know that it wasn’t Stefan or Gabi, but Abigail (Marci Miller) disguised as her best friend. Suffering another mental health crisis, she has taken on additional personalities. One of those just happens to be a Gabi lookalike named Gabby. Some fans have coined Abby’s second personality as “Gabigail.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Stefan realizes the truth about Abigail killing Andre. However, he tries to prevent her from getting caught. One reason is because of his feelings for Abby. However, protecting himself and Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) is his primary motivation. If Abby is suspected of murder, it will shine an incriminating light on the villainous pair.

However, Stefan’s luck might run out. DOOL spoilers reveal that Chad searches Stefan’s office. He just happens to come across a piece of incriminating evidence. Only time will tell if he realizes that it could destroy Abigail’s life and jeopardize her freedom. This will make Chad torn as he determines what he wants more: to protect the woman he loves, or get revenge while also regaining everything that was stolen from him.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.