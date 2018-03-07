Lala Kent Speaks Out After Jennifer Lawrence Dissed Her And Called Her A C-Word On TV

Most fans of Jennifer Lawrence already know that the actress is unfiltered and has no problem speaking her mind. At the same time, the actress is a self-professed fan of the series Vanderpump Rules, a show that also features another unfiltered woman, Lala Kent. During a recent visit to the set of Watch What Happens Live on Bravo, Lawrence sat down with host Andy Cohen to discuss the show and even weigh in on some of the women, including Kent.

While speaking to Cohen, Jennifer Lawrence said that she believes that Lala Kent is “a phony” after she chose to get close and friendly with her enemies. Lawrence even went so far as to call Kent a “b****” and a “c***.” Although this was not the only Vanderpump Rules star that the actress spoke out about, the diss was apparently too much for Lala Kent who in turn spoke out against Jennifer Lawrence, according to E! News.

On Twitter, Kent decided to respond to Lawrence, first by asking if the actress had actually called her the c-word while on WWHL. The Vanderpump Rules star then asked if she also talked bad about her mother, before saying to Jennifer Lawrence that she “better pray I don’t see you in the streets. You’re one of the highest paid actresses on the planet…you claim you are pro-women and you call another woman” by the c-word. Lala Kent wrapped that message up by calling the actress “gross.”

However, it did not take long for Kent to delete her tweet to Jennifer Lawrence. In an interview on March 6, Lala Kent addressed the situation once more. This time she said that she had congratulated the actress on two failed movies back to back. Kent explained the reason she removed her Twitter messages to Lawrence was because of her manager, who apparently called her and asked what she thought she was doing with those tweets. Lala Kent’s manager told her that she needed to “either delete the tweet or you delete my info for the next 24 hours ’cause I’m not trying to deal.”

Whether or not Kent deleted her tweets to Jennifer Lawrence, it was clear that she was highly offended by the actress’ comments. As she pointed out, it does not matter who is saying something, “no one wants to be called the c-word, especially by an A-list celebrity on national television.” After admitting that she was at one point a big fan of Lawrence, Lala Kent shared that the whole thing left her feeling bummed out because she thought that the actress had more class than that.

Although Lala Kent was not the only person that Jennifer Lawrence spoke about while appearing on WWHL, it seems that her comments directed at the reality star were enough to rile the other woman up. Even though Kent responded to Lawrence’s comments about her, there has been no word from the actress about what she said, or even the tweets that were sent her way.