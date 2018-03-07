UEFA Champions League 2017-2018 Round Of 16: Manchester City Vs Basel, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, Odds

Manchester City will look to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League as they face Basel on Wednesday.

Manchester City will look to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League as they host FC Basel at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday in the second leg of their Round-of-16 competitions.

City routed FCB, 4-0, during their first meeting at St. Jakob-Park in Basel on February 13. German midfield Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace while Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva and Argentine striker Sergio Aguero netted one goal apiece to pull off the four-goal haul.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 8:45 p.m. UTC+1. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Manchester City

The Citizens have won three of their last four games since their first leg fixture with Basel last month. After a 0-1 loss to Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on February 19, head coach Pep Guardiola’s squad went on a three-game winning streak, capped by a crucial 1-0 victory over defending Premier League champions Chelsea also at the Etihad last Sunday.

Silva scored the winning goal in the 46th minute against the Blues to put City within four wins of capturing this year’s English top-flight title. The club is currently leading the Premier League with 78 points, 16 points ahead of second-place Manchester United.

The recent return of Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph, and Benjamin Mendy from separate injuries are expected to boost the team. However, Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho is still out with muscle issues while German winger Leroy Sane is not expected to play.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Basel

The Swiss top-flight champions have been struggling as of late with two straight losses following their embarrassing defeat to City last month. The club dropped 0-2 game to St. Gallen in the Swiss Super League on February 17 before succumbing to a similar 0-2 score against the Young Boys in the Swiss Cup on February 28.

Head coach Raphael Wicky’s side is coming in this match as clear underdogs against mighty Manchester City. Swiss goalkeeper Germano Vailati (wound) and Colombian defender Eder Balanta (unknown) are both unavailable for Basel due to injuries while Albanian midfielder Taulant Xhaka is suspended.

FC Basel head coach Raphael Wicky. Alex Grimm / Getty Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via Goal:

Manchester City starting lineup (5-4-1 formation): Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Kompany, Danilo; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling; Aguero.

Basel starting lineup (4-2-3-1 formation): Vaclik; Suchy, Lang, Lacroix, Riveros; Stocker, Die; Frei, Petretta, Elyounoussi; Oberlin.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Metro:

Manchester City – 2/13

Basel – 22/1

Draw – 8/1