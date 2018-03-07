Wendy Williams Announces Return Date And Guest Host

The talk show host announced actor Jerry O'Connell as her temporary replacement.

Wendy Williams took to Twitter to thank her temporary replacement after announcing when she will return, according to People. The TV show host made the announcement after her much-needed hiatus to attend to her health. The talk show host, 53, was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease and was advised by her doctors to rest for three weeks. Wendy Williams made the announcement about her health and prescribed break on February 21. She also talked about Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disease that “squeezes the muscles behind the eyeballs” as she explained.

Williams admitted that the symptoms emerged as a result of the stress of helping her son with his senior year of high school and college applications. She further disclosed that she saw her doctor a day before the show, after canceling an appointment in December. The mother-of-one had earlier canceled a show in February because of flu-like symptoms but she eventually put her health first by seeing her doctor.

Wendy Williams disclosed on her Twitter that she would return on March 19 and that actor, Jerry O’Connell will be the guest host from March 12, according to Billboard. The announcement of a temporary host was surprising because reports say that the TV show host initially rejected the idea but three weeks is a long time without the show, according to Wendy.

“Jerry has been such a good friend to me and to the show. We’re happy to welcome him as a guest host…Can’t wait to get back in my purple chair.”

Jerry O’Connell, 44, has starred in many movies including Scary Movie 5 and Scream 2. He is also known for his voice acting in animated films and has voiced different characters including Clark Kent in Justice League Dark. O’Connell also appears in numerous TV shows, including Carter where he plays Harley Mackay. The actor will replace Wendy for the week of March 12, according to the Wendy Show.

Wendy Williams is expected to return on March 19, a week after Jerry O’Connell temporarily takes the reins. Williams must take a leave to take care of her health issue to avoid a relapse. The talk show host may experience Graves’ disease relapse, experts say, if not properly treated, according to Endocrine Web. The talk show host has been known to be blunt and calls herself “a straight shooter” but the guest host has assured fans “We Will Say It Like We Mean It!” on her Twitter.