‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila Shoots Bill, Frames Quinn – Kimberlin Brown Exits ‘B&B’

Clues point to exiting actress on 'B&B' as the mystery sparks this week about who shot Bill.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is fit to be tied over Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) telling him that Steffy desires him. Ridge stopped by Bill’s mansion and attacked him, only to find himself laid out from a sucker punch. This violent confrontation puts Ridge in the spotlight as the main suspect after Bill is found shot. But instead of Ridge, it’s more likely the most dangerous woman they both know – Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

Bill Doesn’t See Shooter

Even though B&B spoilers from a leaked video reveal that Bill says that Ridge shot him, that’s an assumption. Bill doesn’t see the shooter and rumor has it that Dollar Bill is shot with his own golden gun. On Monday’s Bold, Bill was caressing his gun just before Ridge showed up so it’s out and readily available for the would-be killer. Although Bill will survive the shooting and can talk to the cops, when he names Ridge as the shooter, he’s off the mark.

Ridge may not have pulled the trigger, but he did put the idea for shooting Bill in the perpetrator’s twisted mind. Last week on Bold and the Beautiful, She Knows Soaps reminds that Ridge told Sheila to kill Bill before he does it himself. But why would Sheila kill Bill? In general, Sheila is crazier than a bag of cats and a danger to most normal people, but her primary obsession is Eric Forrester (John McCook). But if shooting Bill benefited Sheila, you can bet she’d pull the trigger.

Sheila Shoots, Sets Up Quinn

What Sheila wants more than anything is to reunite with Eric and have her painting on display over the fireplace at the Forrester mansion. The problem is, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) has that coveted position. It’s a good thing for Sheila that Quinn is enraged with Bill and threatened him. That will put Quinn on the list of suspects for the shooting and Sheila just needs to give the cops some evidence that points at her nemesis. If Quinn is arrested, Sheila thinks Eric will be all hers.

On Wednesday, March 7, B&B spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Bill gets an “unexpected and unwelcome visitor.” That’s the shooter and all signs point to it being Sheila. After Bill is shot, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) stops by and finds him wounded and saves his life. Next week, the LAPD’s Lt. Baker and Sanchez compile a list of suspects, say Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central. Sheila will make sure that Quinn is at the top of the list and goes down for the crime.

Kimberlin Brown Leaving B&B

The clock is running out on Sheila’s time in LA, per B&B spoilers from TV Insider. In June 2017, Kimberlin Brown rejoined the cast of the CBS soap, but only for a one-year run. There are just a couple of months left on Brown’s contract, but she might not stick around for the full twelve months. Just a few months into her return to Bold, the actress decided to run for Congress. With a primary election in June and the final election in November, it’s doubtful she’s got much time for the soap.

It could be that showrunner Bradley Bell is expediting Kimberlin Brown’s exit and writing Sheila Carter off the character canvas so that she can focus on her political ambitions. With Bill shot soon and Sheila needing an exit storyline, it seems obvious that she will be the ultimate culprit. There will be a full-blown murder mystery investigation after Wyatt and Katie announce their engagement at the hospital while Bill lies bleeding. In the end, expect to see Sheila Carter back in prison.

Check out new B&B spoilers for the week of March 5, plus Liam’s chance to be a double daddy after he and Hope hit the sheets, and what Bill confesses when he thinks he’s on his deathbed. Watch CBS weekdays for the latest episodes and check back here soon for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.