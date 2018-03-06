‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Desperate Hilary And Sad Nick Hook Up – Baby Daddy Drama

A new love triangle is coming soon to 'Y&R' if Hilary gets between Sharon and Nick.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) turns down Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) when she asks him to be her baby daddy. Hilary hates being told no, but she won’t let that stop her. However, it’s not only Hilary who has babies on the brain. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is torn up after finding out he’s not the biological father of Christian Newman. That’s a lot of hurt, particularly on top of losing Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan).

Nick Is Vulnerable And Hurting

Y&R spoilers from SheKnows Soaps for Tuesday, March 6 reveal that Devon turns down Hilary while Nick faces criticism over moving in with Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) so soon after Chelsea left him. All of Nick’s loved ones, aside from Faith Newman (Alyvia Alyn Lind), think it’s a bad idea for Nick to be living with his ex-wife. It’s doubly shady since Sharon was directly involved in how Sage Newman (Kelly Sullivan) died and kept Christian from his father for a long time.

But the fact is that Nick can’t cope with the idea of Christian being Adam’s son. Nick loves Christian and is reeling from the double loss. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) reassures Nick tomorrow that he’s Christian’s father because he’s been raising him and loves him like his own. Nick appreciated Billy’s words, but nothing can ease the hurt in his heart. Nick is reeling, desperate, and feeling lonely. Those are the same emotions Hilary is feeling right now, too.

Today on #YR, Victor and Nick reach an understanding. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/lI34cpnpU2 pic.twitter.com/wJOitf1tBV — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 2, 2018

Hilary And Nick Hook Up?

A look back at Hilary’s character history (via Soap Central) reminds viewers that she and Nick have a rocky past. It was on Hilary’s show that Sharon spilled about the baby swap. That hurt Nick. Then, a few months later, Hilary and her producer Howard (David Faustino) secretly recorded Nick brawling with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and aired that too. Hilary was tied to several sad moments in his life, and Nick doesn’t like her one bit. Hilary knows he hates her, but hate can be an aphrodisiac.

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central hint that Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) crosses a line, and it might be with Nick. On Wednesday, spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that Phyllis is so desperate to get Nick out of Sharon’s clutches that she could upset him. What Phyllis does might send Nick to seek comfort in a bottle, leading to a hook-up with desperate Hilary. One thing we know about Nick is that he’s fertile given his many kids in GC.

And of course, the new issue's cover story is about Hilary and Devon. Might he make her baby dream a reality? #YR #Hevon pic.twitter.com/EHMGDvVr6N — cbs soapsindepth (@soapsindepthcbs) March 2, 2018

Hilary Wants A Baby At All Costs

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Hub remind that Hilary is baby crazy and was pretty obsessed with Sam Ashby. It was hard on Hilary when Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) cut her out of Sam’s life after Devon found the flash drive of her scheming with Juliet Helton (Laur Allen). That crushed Hilary, and so did Devon’s rejection. Hilary kept hoping they would find their way back to each other, but he’s happily dating Simone and won’t consider anything that Hilary is offering.

On the most recent Daytime Confidential podcast, the site suggests Hilary, Nick, and Sharon could be embroiled in a juicy love triangle. DC says that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) would hate Nick being with Hilary as much as she hates the idea of him getting back with Sharon. Nikki would have to decide on the lesser of the two evils in her son’s life. With Devon washing his hands of Hilary, she must move on and Nick is a tempting option.

If Nick and Hilary hook up and a pregnancy results, at least Nick knows it would be his baby! Catch up on YR scoop for the week of March 5, plus why Victor might take custody of Christian and who’s coming to town for JT’s rumored funeral. Watch CBS daytime for new Y&R episodes, and check back here often of the latest Young and the Restless spoilers and news.