‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers March 7: Ashley’s Fury, Lily’s Power Move, Peace For Jack, Phyllis Oversteps

Ashley's wrath spills over to J.T. Lily is determined to climb up the corporate ladder. Jack wants peace with Ashley, while Phyllis steps over the line.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, March 7, reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) has had enough. After blasting Victoria (Amelia Heinle) the previous day, Ashley decides that Vikki’s lover is next on her list. Young and the Restless spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Ashley will let loose on J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and that accusations will flow from her mouth. She better be prepared for some backlash from J.T. because his temper seems to be simmering beneath the surface these days. However, Victoria and Jack (Peter Bergman) should have known better than to try and set up Ashley. Both J.T. and Victor will not have the wool pulled over their eyes, and it is just a matter of time before they will realize who is actually behind the scheming.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is having sleepless nights over Nick (Joshua Morrow) staying in Sharon’s (Sharon Case) spare bedroom. She Knows Soaps recaps point out that she even went so far as to send over Victoria to try and talk Nick out of his present living arrangements. The latest Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, March 7, state that Phyllis will step over the line. Phyllis has proved that she is not above tweaking circumstances to support her cause, but she needs to be careful because she may be pushing Nick into Sharon’s arms.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, March 5-9. Ashley points the finger at J.T. https://t.co/AU5b1zO1vt #YR pic.twitter.com/DoV6Vzq31h — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 3, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, suggest that we will see the ambitious side of Lily (Christel Khalil). Lily has had so many setbacks over the last year, so it will be refreshing to see her making bold and dominating moves again. Presently, there is a lot of conflict between the higher-ups at Newman Enterprises, and Lily could see a gap to take advantage of the situation. However, Young and the Restless spoilers also point out that her brother’s business is about to grow in leaps and bounds this week, which begs the question if Lily will have anything to do with Devon’s (Bryton James) expansion. Now that Lily’s personal life is on an even keel, it seems as if she will be free to pursue her career.

The truce is over and their secret risks being exposed today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/9wMnnLcTXR — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) February 27, 2018

Other Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, March 7, via Global TV, reveal that Jack will want to make peace with Ashley. Recently, Y&R viewers saw the two bonding when their mother, Dina (Marla Adams) went missing in Paris. It is clear that Jack wants Ashley back at Jabot, but how will Ashley feel when the truth about him colluding with Victoria comes out? With Abby (Melissa Ordway) returning the following day, it seems as if Ashley can count on more backup as far as Newman Enterprises is concerned, but her heart has always been firmly with Jabot.