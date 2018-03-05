‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Finale Spoilers: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Calls Himself A ‘Monster’

This could actually be the most dramatic 'Bachelor' finale of all time.

The Bachelor 2018 finale airs on Monday night, and viewers are in for one of the most dramatic final episodes in the show’s history. Arie Luyendyk Jr. will finally choose between his final two women, Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin, both of whom he’s told he’s in love with.

Warning: Major spoilers about The Bachelor 2018 finale below.

According to a March 4 report by E! Online, Arie Luyendyk Jr. will struggle greatly with his choice between Lauren and Becca. The Bachelor star has admitted to being in love with both of the women and after sending Kendall Long home in the previous episode, he faces the most difficult decision of his life. In a newly released preview of the finale, Arie reveals that he feels like a “monster” for the decisions that he’s made, and fans will soon find out exactly what he’s talking about.

However, the drama will just be kicking off when Arie Luyendyk Jr. finally gets down on one knee and proposes to the winner. After The Bachelor finale, the live After The Final Rose show will detail what has been happening since the engagement. It has been revealed that Arie spend two months being engaged to the woman he proposed to but out of the blue, he decided to call off the engagement and return to the runner-up to beg her forgiveness and win her back. As if this weren’t shocking enough, cameras caught the entire ordeal.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Arie Luyendyk Jr. reportedly informed the network of his decision to call off his engagement, and cameras came with him to break up with the winner. Sources claim that Arie wasn’t very nice or sympathetic towards his jilted former fiancée and immediately took off to beg the runner-up to take him back, which she did. The Bachelor fans will get to see all of the drama unfold on camera, and hear from Arie, Lauren, and Becca about the events that transpired during and after the finale.

The Bachelor finale will air in two parts and fans can watch the show on Monday and Tuesday nights starting at 8 p.m. on ABC.