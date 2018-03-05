Jennifer Garner Video: Garner Stops Clapping At Oscars, Looks Shocked, Goes Viral On Twitter

Jennifer Garner's shocked look caught on camera at the Oscars leaves social media users wondering what she was thinking.

Jennifer Garner may have won praise for the shocking blue dress she wore to the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood & Highland Center on Sunday, March 4, but Jennifer also became the source of plenty of questions after one journalist noticed an awkward pause Garner took during a round of applause.

The below video from Jezebel journalist Bobby Finger has gone viral both on Instagram and Twitter as Bobby asked, “What did Jennifer Garner just realize?!?” on one social media platform and “What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to?” on another. In the wake of the video going viral, all sorts of guesses are flowing into social media about what could have crossed Jennifer’s mind, according to Metro.

Jennifer was described as having an epiphany or looking freaked out during the moment that caused her to stop clapping. Now, a list of comments is being published as to what may have gone on in Garner’s thought process. The tweet has been liked more than 80,000 times and retweeted nearly 20,000 times as people guess everything from Garner realizing she left the iron on at home to fearing her Diva Cup was full.

The 45-year-old’s Oscar moment, as reported by Newsweek, has brought hilarious responses, with one claiming that Garner had just figured out what “inclusion rider” meant.

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

Jennifer has now become an Oscars meme, according to People, with speculation continuing to flow into social media platforms about Jennifer’s state of mind until the actress reveals to the public what she was really thinking.

One guess is that Garner’s shocked look could be related to the $825,000 worth of jewelry she wore to the Oscars, as reported by Page Six.

As seen on Twitter and Instagram in the comments section of posts about the viral video, Garner has caused viewers to get creative with their guesses about her shocked look. Some viewers are relating Jennifer’s look to her breakup from estranged ex-husband Ben Affleck while others are quipping about Garner passing gas.

What is being roundly praised is the blue dress that Jennifer donned for the event, as reported by the Daily Mail.