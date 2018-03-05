Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson 2018: Actor Seen With Amelia Warner, Actress Celebrated Chris Martin’s Birthday

The actor previously denied the claims that his marriage was affected by his steamy bed scenes in the 'Fifty Shades' film series.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson had been linked to each other because of their very effective portrayal as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, respectively, in the Fifty Shades series. Many fans believed that the pair had been dating secretly while filming the movies that were based on E.L. James’ novels. However, the husband of Amelia Warner was quick to debunk the malicious allegations.

As a matter of fact, Jamie Dornan clarified that his relationship with Amelia Warner was not affected by his steamy bed scenes with Dakota Johnson in the Fifty Shades films. The 35-year-old Irish actor even criticized the rumors claiming that their marriage had suffered because of the erotic drama movie series. Jamie also told The Telegraph that he always had the full support of his wife even if she has not watched any of the Fifty Shades installment yet up to this writing.

“The more public interest there is in you, the more horrible people become. People start to say disgusting things about your family, about your children.”

Recently, Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner proved that their relationship is not hitting rock bottom. The leading man of Dakota Johnson in the Fifty Shades Freed movie and his significant other were sighted at the 2018 Annual Pre-Oscars Dinner on Saturday, Mar. 3, at Madeo in Beverly Hills, California. Just Jared shared that Chanel and Charles Finch hosted the said event, which was also attended by Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann.

The news outlet shared that Jamie Dornan looked dapper in his navy suit and a pair of black shoes. The wife of Dakota Johnson’s on-screen partner, Amelia Warner, on the other hand, sported a peach-colored feather dress and a pair of black heels. Last month, the Fifty Shades Freed actor and his wife were also spotted shopping together at the James Perse store in West Hollywood, California.

Meanwhile, other reports suggested that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were not together during the latter’s birthday. Daily Mail reported that the on-screen sweetheart of Jamie Dornan celebrated the 41st birthday of the Coldplay singer along with her sister, Stella Banderas. The pair was sighted having dinner at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

#FiftyShadesFreed hits theaters this Friday. Will you be watching Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reprise their roles as Anastasia and Mr. Grey for the last time? https://t.co/LW8OZ2jhnb — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2018

Dakota Johnson donned a simple ensemble that was composed of a black coat, a pair of light blue-colored jeans and a pair of black boots. The half-sister of Jamie Dornan’s on-screen ladylove, Stella Banderas, on the other hand, wore white undergarment topped with a brown jacket with black pants and boots. For starters, Stella is the daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith.

Fifty Shades Freed: BAD NEWS for Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson – AND Kim Basinger https://t.co/lyjP334nK5 — ????ᎪmᎽ ᎶᏒᎪᎽ???? (@amypeck2011) March 3, 2018

The Fifty Shades Freed actress and Chris Martin sparked romance rumors after they were seen enjoying each other’s company in Israel in December 2017. It remains to be seen how the Coldplay frontman, who is currently on a tour, celebrated his birthday. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.