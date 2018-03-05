‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Week Of March 12-16: Kiki’s Surprise, Sam Turns To Alexis, Anna Confronts Valentin

Dr. Bensch has a surprise for Kiki, Sam turns to Alexis for motherly advice, and Anna realizes that Valentin has been playing games with her.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 12-16 reveal that life has moved on after the earthquake in Port Charles. Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) will play a role in Kiki’s surprise, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. After Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Morgan) teamed up to find Drew (Billy Miller), it seems as if their relationship is about to change. Other General Hospital spoilers state that Anna (Finola Hughes) has had enough of Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) talking in riddles and confronts him about the child she gave birth to in Europe.

Kiki is going out of her way to be the best student in order to gain Dr. Bensch’s approval. However, it seems as if Dr. Bensch might view their relationship in a different light. General Hospital spoilers do not indicate whether the surprise will be a positive or negative experience for Kiki, but there are several possibilities. Kiki’s efficient and confident manner during the earthquake was commendable, so his surprise may tie in with the disaster. However, it is doubtful if Kiki will appreciate it if Dr. Bensch’s surprise includes making a move on her. He should be careful around Kiki, her mother Ava (Maura West) is not someone who will allow anyone to mess with her daughter.

JaSam fans couldn’t be more thrilled with how close Jason and Sam have become. The earthquake had the effect of bringing them together, and Sam started remembering why she fell in love with him in the first place. However, according to She Knows Soaps, spending time with Jason has not lessened her feelings for Drew and she feels torn between the two men. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 12-16 state that Sam will turn to her mother Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and ask her for advice. In the past, her mother was in favor of Drew over Jason, so it should be interesting to hear if she has changed her mind.

The latest General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 12-16 indicate that one spy trying to fool another has never worked out. Anna will confront Valentin because she no longer believes the baby she had with Faison was a girl. Of course, GH viewers have long suspected that Peter (Wes Ramsey) is Anna’s son. However, Inquisitr reports that Anna may have had a son and a daughter and that Valentin was telling her half-truths.