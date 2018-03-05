Donald Trump Cuts Out McDonald’s Burger, Eats More Fish And Salad In Bid To Lose Weight, ‘Bloomberg’ Reports

The president has already started his new diet as part of his weight-loss plan, according to 'Bloomberg'.

President Donald Trump has reportedly cut back on fast food and switched to healthier meals — all for the sake of losing weight.

In a recent report by Bloomberg, sources familiar with Trump’s dietary habits claimed that he has been eating less red meat and hasn’t touched a McDonald’s burger for two weeks now.

Apparently, the president traded his signature fast food diet for more fish, salads, and soup. According to the source, Trump has been thriving on a newer, healthier diet as part of his weight-loss plan.

It can be recalled that in January, White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson announced that the president weighs 239 pounds — just one pound away from being considered “obese” at 6’3″.

Trump was then advised to lose weight by doing regular exercise and proper diet. However, the president is “more enthusiastic about the diet part than the exercise part,” Jackson said at that time.

Currently, the president is reportedly embracing the new menu options offered to him and is enjoying his healthier diet.

And while Trump has kicked off his weight-loss plan on the right note, it has been revealed that he still has at least one cheat day this week, chowing down bacon during breakfast, Business Insider reported.

BREAKING: Trump is eating light these days — salad, soup, chicken, I’m told.

Well, lighter.

He still had bacon for breakfast one day this week.https://t.co/DYT8vPoDKC — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 2, 2018

Trump’s healthier diet is a far cry from his campaign trail regimen. During that period, his meals included two McDonald’s Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate milkshake. He is also fond of Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, and Diet Coke.

Previously, Michael Wolff’s book titled Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House claimed that safety is one of the reasons why the president prefers fast food.

Apparently, Trump had a longtime fear of being poisoned, thus prompting him to eat in a place where food was safely premade.

Donald Trump has always been known for his unhealthy eating habits. Mark J. Terrill / AP Images

Trump also admitted in the past that he preferred to eat at McDonald’s for its consistency and cleanliness.

“I’m a very clean person. I like cleanliness, and I think you’re better off going there than maybe someplace that you have no idea where the food’s coming from. It’s a certain standard.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Jackson is planning to create a workout plan for the president as part of his weight-loss program. He also noted that Trump has a lot of energy and stamina on a daily basis.

The military physician reportedly wants to make an exercise that will minimize the impact on Trump’s joints.