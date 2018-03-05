Diners Brutally Beat Waitress Over Late Food, Smash Plates And Cups On Her Head [Video]

Surveillance footage shows a group of irate diners violently beating a helpless waitress, 'Daily Mail' reports

A group of Chinese diners was caught on camera brutally beating a helpless waitress to the ground after complaining about their food being late.

In the video obtained by the Daily Mail, about six or seven unsatisfied diners can be seen physically assaulting a waitress. Apparently, the disgruntled customers were pissed that their food had arrived too slowly at their table.

The 48-year-old waitress, whose name has been withheld, tried to explain to a male diner that their orders were being prepared. However, the angry man aggressively attacked her and slapped her in the face.

The altercation instantly caused chaos in the restaurant with the other diners joining in. One female customer grabs the waitress’ hair and beats her in the head as she attempted to run away from the outraged diner.

A few other women can be seen smashing plates and cups at the waitress who was helplessly lying on the ground. According to Beijing News, the irate diners were complaining about the long waiting time for their order.

They were even telling another group of diners that the food in the restaurant was too expensive.

Some of the restaurant staff also stepped in and tried to stop the vicious attack but to no avail. The altercation, which was described as a riot, went on for a few minutes before being controlled by the manager.

A group of irate diners beats a waitress over late food. Evgeny Litvinov / Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the restaurant’s manager, identified as Ms. Li, revealed that the beaten waitress has been working in the restaurant for two years. She also vouched that the victim has been doing a pretty good job as a waitress.

The waitress, who sustained some minor injuries from the attack, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Ms. Li has also contacted Hengyang Police to track down the violent diners and assured the victim’s family that they will continue to cooperate with authorities.

The waitress reportedly tried to explain to the angry customer that their food is being prepared. Wasant / Shutterstock

One of the attackers, identified as Zhang, was reportedly found and already in the custody of police for further questioning. The incident took place in Tianxiake Chinese Restaurant in Hengyang, Hunan Province.

So far, an investigation has been conducted by authorities. It remains unclear if the victim will file any charges against her attackers.