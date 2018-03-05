Story About Kim K Being ‘Heartbroken’ Over Ryan Seacrest Sexual Assault Scandal Is Fake, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

It was only a matter of time before tabloids started to bring up Kim Kardashian’s name in connection to the sexual assault allegations that have been leveled against Ryan Seacrest. Hollywood Life has reported that the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is heartbroken because of the allegations that were made by Seacrest’s former stylist, Suzie Hardy.

“Kardashian is feeling upset over the alleged sexual misconduct allegations against her friend,” an alleged insider source said. “It is hard for her to hear these bad things about him. It hurts Kim to hear these things and she can’t believe any of it.”

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they report that the story has no basis in fact. The celebrity rumor watchdog claims that no one from the Kardashian camp is sharing details about how Kim feels about accusations against Ryan Seacrest.

Furthermore, this isn’t the first time that these allegations against Seacrest have surfaced. As Gossip Cop notes, the story has been out for a while.

Seacrest previously claimed that Suzie Hardy’s claims were untrue back in November.

“I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” he said at the time.

E! conducted an investigation and they did not punish Seacrest as a result. Kim Kardashian has been seen with Seacrest since then. As Gossip Cop notes, he attended Kris Jenner’s Christmas party and Kim was in attendance. Seacrest posted a photo of both of them on Instagram. It’s hard to believe that Kim would have agreed to be photographed with Ryan if she was so “heartbroken” about the sexual assault allegations made by Hardy.

According to Variety, Ryan Seacrest has been accused of subjecting Susan Hardy to “years of unwanted sexual aggression.” She has claimed that the host of American Idol grabbed her vagina and rubbed his erect penis against her when he was only wearing underwear. She also said that he slapped her butt so intensely that it left a welt. Hardy became Seacrest’s stylist in 2007. She says that she did not leave the job because she had to provide for her daughter. Hardy adds that she was terminated after she reported Seacrest’s actions to the Human Resource department at E!.

Taraji P. Henson to Ryan Seacrest: 'The universe has a way of taking care of the good people.' #Oscars pic.twitter.com/h6o5t60vmy — Mashable (@mashable) March 5, 2018

Despite the allegations, Seacrest held his regular position as E!’s lead Oscar red carpet correspondent before this year’s ceremony on March 4 at The Dolby Theatre..