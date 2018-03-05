Joseph Duggar Will Become A Parent Before Jinger Duggar, According To Baby Registry

Pregnant Jinger Duggar doesn't have a baby registry yet, but her sister-in-law does.

Jinger Duggar won’t be the next member of her famous family to become a first-time parent. Joseph Duggar is going to beat his older sister to it when his wife, Kendra Caldwell, gives birth this summer. Kendra recently shared her due date on a baby registry that includes over $1,500 worth of products.

As reported by the Celebrity Insider, many Duggar fans have been wondering whether 24-year-old Jinger Duggar or 19-year-old Kendra Caldwell would give birth first. Jinger got married 10 months earlier than Kendra did, but it looks like the elder mom-to-be will have to purchase a baby shower gift for her sister-in-law before she gets to go shopping for her own little one. According to In Touch Weekly, an Amazon baby registry in Kendra Caldwell’s name lists her due date as June 17. Based on Jinger’s baby bump updates on Instagram, her due date is sometime around July 21.

Unlike Jinger, Kendra Caldwell has not been using social media to update fans on her pregnancy. She and Joseph don’t even have public Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook accounts. However, the couple has shared some details about their baby that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have not yet divulged. Fans already know that Kendra and Joseph are having a baby boy, but they remain in the dark about the sex of Baby Vuolo.

Update on Baby Vuolo ???????? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Feb 17, 2018 at 6:44pm PST

Fans also have some idea of what Kendra and Joseph’s nursery will look like, thanks to the items listed on the Counting On stars’ Amazon baby registry. Many of them are the neutral color gray, including a $10 playard sheet and an $82 baby swing with a star mobile. The next Duggar baby will be sleeping on white sheets decorated with gray polka dots and zigzag patterns, and he’ll dine in a $60 Fisher-Price SpaceSaver High Chair featuring a gray and green geometric pattern. Kendra Caldwell is also asking for a number of nursing covers, including a gray one decorated with white arrows.

During an episode of Counting On, Jinger talked about how much she loves shopping for babies’ clothing. However, if she wants to give the gift of stylish little duds to her new nephew, she definitely can’t look to Kendra’s baby registry for guidance. The only clothing items listed on the registry are $26 packages of Trumpette socks.

Kendra’s affinity for the color gray is not the only information that Duggar fans can learn about her by looking at her registry. It includes over $150 worth of Babyganics products, proving that she’s going to be a health-conscious mama. Only two items on the registry cost over $100: a $130 video baby monitor and a $207 breast pump.

Fans can’t compare Kendra Caldwell’s registry to Jinger Duggar’s because the latter Counting On star doesn’t yet have one. She may be waiting until after she and Jeremy Vuolo announce their baby’s sex to create it.