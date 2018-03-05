‘Keeping Up With Fundies’ Blog Discusses The Rumor That Jessa Duggar Seewald Had Lip Injections

The Duggar family is supposed to be known for there modesty and humility, but has daughter Jessa had lip injections?

Kylie Jenner may have busted the stigma surround lip injections, but does it mean that it has gone so mainstream that one of the Duggar daughters has had it done? The Duggar family is renowned for their humility and modesty, yet they have been criticized in the past for wearing clothing that more conservative Christians find to be too “revealing.” The older girls have also been in hot water for the fact that they wear make-up, which some believe is not a virtue of a woman who is humble or modest.

Many say that the women in the Duggar family’s religion, specifically those who are associated with Bill Gothard and his Institute of Biblical Life Principles, are encouraged to be as pretty as possible and smile. Additionally, they are also encouraged to be submissive. As a result, many women place a lot of their time on their appearance in order to ensure they meet the standard of those around them.

It has recently been rumored (though it appears the rumor has existed for some time now), that Jessa Duggar Seewald has had lip injections, similar to Kylie Jenner. The rumor was discussed on the blog Keeping Up with Fundies, where a fan wrote in to ask if there was any truth to the rumor.

However, Keeping Up with Fundies doesn’t believe that Jessa had lip injections. This has nothing to do with her religion, but more to do with the fact that Jessa has always had bigger lips than most people in her family, and most women in general. In fact, the blog dismissed the rumor as being fake, stating that she has had the same lips since birth.

Jessa Duggar Seewald has also been rumored in recent months to be pregnant with her third child. Fans thought they saw a bump when she and husband, Ben Seewald, celebrated their son, Henry’s first birthday.

The rumor gained steam when someone who claimed to have met Jessa said that when she saw her, she noticed that the fifth Duggar sibling had a rather large baby bump. However, as Jessa has not made an announcement yet, it is believed this is more of a rumor.