NBA Free Agency Rumors: Mario Hezonja Emerges As Kings’ Potential Summer Target, According To ‘Sacramento Bee’

The Kings might pursue Orlando's Mario Hezonja this summer, the 'Sacramento Bee' reports.

Recent rumors are out that Orlando Magic small forward Mario Hezonja could be a “realistic” target for the Sacramento Kings when the NBA free agency market opens in July. Hezonja is playing well as of late, scoring in double figures thrice in the team’s last five games despite limited playing time.

The 23-year-old Croatian has been a valuable contributor in head coach Frank Vogel’s bench, providing backup to the no. 3 and no. 2 spots, primarily for starters Jonathon Simmons and Evan Fournier. When starting power forward Aaron Gordon recently went out with an injury, the 6-foot-8 Hezonja found himself playing as a stretch four as well, which showcased his versatility of playing multiple positions on the basketball court.

Hezonja was drafted fifth overall by the Magic in the 2015 NBA Draft and currently averages career-highs of 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game while also contributing 1.2 assists, and 1.0 steals a night. He has shown significant progress in terms of his field goal and three-point shooting, sinking 46.3 percent of his shots from the floor and 34.8 percent from long range this season. He shot 35.5 percent and 29.9 percent respectively last season.

Hezonja has been on a roll this past month, averaging 15.5 points and shooting 40.4 percent from downtown in a span of 11 games while taking over Gordon’s spot most of the time.

Sacramento Bee’s Jason Jones reported that Hezonja is a likely target for the Kings this summer as the ballclub is said to be looking to boost their perimeter depth next season.

Jones said that Hezonja is the “kind of player the Kings could land on a short-term deal,” although the reporter did not specify the length and amount of the projected contract.

The Kings are in an ongoing youth revolution, with their summer plans seemingly centered on rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox. They have Bogdan Bogdanovic as their starting small forward, who at 25-years-old is playing his first season in the NBA after getting drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 2014.

Hoops Hype’s Frank Urbina said that Hezonja is the type of player that “every team covets” because he is a “6-foot-8 positionless ball-handler who can slash, defend, knock down triples or pull-up jumpers as well as make timely passes.”

With Hezonja’s remarkable recent performances, it appears that the Kings might have their hands full in trying to compete for his signature in the upcoming free agency period if the trend continues.