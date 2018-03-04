Did 50 Cent Send Rick Ross Hidden Message, ‘If He Dies, He Dies’? Internet Thinks So, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

The latest reports indicate that rapper Rick Ross is on life support after being rushed to the hospital when he was found unresponsive and having a hard time breathing.

Flowers and messages of “get well soon” were apparently not in the plans today for 50 Cent who happened to post a photo many took as a slam aimed at Rick Ross, who is said to be on life support in the hospital. While 50 Cent didn’t mention any names, the two are said to be arch-enemies and this picture post seems to be too coincidental for Ross’s fans to dismiss.

Once the news hit the online world about rapper Rick Ross, it seemed rather coincidental to some that fellow rapper 50 Cent picked a picture to post that comes from a scene in the movie Rocky IV that talks about death. In that scene, one character stands over the other who is dying and says “if he dies, he dies.” This photo had people assuming it was meant for Ross from 50 Cent.

Hollywood Life suggests that 50 Cent “brutally disses” Ross after reports surfaced that the rapper is on life support in the hospital. Fans of Ross across social media took this picture as a diss to Ross as well.

In Rocky IV, the character played by Dolph Lundgren says “If he dies, he dies,” as he looks over Apollo Creed’s (Carl Weathers) fallen form. Was this a hidden message about the way 50 Cent is taking the news of Ross’s condition or was it just a coincidence?

Rick Ross, 42, has been hospitalized with reports saying he has a severe case of pneumonia. It seems that many believe 50 Cent had his own way of reaching out to a sick person today. Calling Ross 50 Cent’s enemy, Hollywood Life explains how the “In Da Club” singer took a jab at Ross by posting the photo on Instagram.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, “the Internet thinks 50 Cent mocked Rick Ross” using the picture to express the message, “if he dies, he dies” which is the Rocky reference.

That post, which is nothing more than a picture, is seen below.

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Mar 2, 2018 at 10:15pm PST

About an hour later, 50 Cent posted this Al Pacino picture taken from the movie, Scarface, and he added a caption this time around that said, “Yeah, I’m different.” That post is seen below.

Yeah I’m different ???? A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Mar 2, 2018 at 11:31pm PST

On March 1, an ambulance was called to Ross’s Miami home reporting a person “in distress” who was having “trouble breathing” and who was “unresponsive.” Once at the hospital, reports indicate that he was put on life support as his family, including “one of his baby mamas” rushed to his side.

The members of his family were in such a panic when they arrived at the hospital that they didn’t take the time to close the doors on the white Rolls Royce they arrived in, reports a previous Hollywood Life article. The feud between the two rappers has been going on for years, and it got down and dirty at one point.

Hollywood Life reports how 50 Cent posted a sex tape of one of Ross’s exes during the feud. This sounds as if the two have some fairly intense feelings about one another. Ross’s fans are making up for any bad tidings sent his way with lots of “get well” wishes flowing in on social media posts today.