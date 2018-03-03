Former CIA Chief John Brennan Calls Trump ‘Unstable, Inept, Inexperienced, And Also Unethical’

The ex-CIA chief also blasted Trump for addressing Alec Baldwin on Twitter rather than responding to Putin and his newly developed missiles.

After another tumultuous week in Washington, D.C., former CIA chief John Brennan had some harsh words for Donald Trump and his performance in the White House. Brennan sat down with of MSNBC’s Dateline: White House on Friday, and his discussion with host Nicolle Wallace quickly veered toward Trump’s perceived presidendial shortcomings.

As The Hill reports, former CIA chief Brennan, who held his post under President Barack Obama, was quick to point out that Trump’s lack of political experience made him “ill prepared” to fill the role of president. Brennan added that the current geopolitical climate, including the blatant aggression of North Korea and Russia, have clearly illustrated that Trump may be attempting to handle a job well above his skill set. According to John Brennan, the United States will likely face “rough waters ahead,” largely due to the inexperience of Donald Trump, who he called “unstable, inept, inexperienced, and also unethical.”

“It is no secret to anybody that Donald Trump was very ill prepared and unexperienced in terms of dealing with matters that a head of state needs to deal with, head of government, and I think this is now coming to roost.”

Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: Mueller has every right to look into Trump campaign meetings @JohnBrennan joins @NicolleDWallace now on #DeadlineWH pic.twitter.com/kaAXWOQHMC — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) March 2, 2018

According to Brennan, Donald Trump’s demeanor and lack of experience, may be compromising America’s ability to handle the threats posed by both Russia and North Korea. For over a year, Trump has engaged in a war of words (and ever-increasing sanctions) with North Korea and the rogue nation’s leader. Russia and Vladimir Putin have remained a constant thorn in the president’s side, both as part of the ongoing Russian collusion investigation, and, more recently, as a result of Putin’s weapon-related boasting.

As the Washington Post reports, Putin took the opportunity during an annual speech last week to tout a new nuclear powered missile that could render American missile defense systems useless. The Russian leader called his country’s new weapon “invincible.” According to former CIA boss John Brennan, America needs someone in the White House capable of dealing with the formidable threat. At the end of January, reports Reuters, Donald Trump declined to impose new sanctions in spite of a law intended to punish the nation for allegedly meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“Our country needs to have confidence that we’re going to be able to deal with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, who is flexing his muscles once again on the military front, that we can deal with North Korea, that we can deal with these issues. And if we have somebody in the Oval Office who is — we really have rough waters ahead.”

In addition to slamming Trump for his lack of political and presidential experience, John Brennan blasted the sitting president for spending his time posting about Saturday Night Live actor Alec Baldwin (who satirizes Trump on the show) as opposed to directly addressing Putin and his newly-announced and potentially catastrophic weapon. On March 2, Trump took to Twitter to attack Baldwin, claiming his performance was “agony” for those “forced to watch.”

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Ex-CIA chief Brennan blasted Trump’s seemingly skewed priorities, adding that many Americans are dealing with a constant feeling that their existence has become “surreal.” Brennan claimed that Trump, in addition to being investigated for potentially colluding with Russia during the presidential election, has also “failed to contain” the nation. Putin claims that his nation’s newest weapon has the potential of hitting nearly any target on the planet.

“When I hear what Vladimir Putin was saying just yesterday about the nuclear capabilities he has, the president of the United States is tweeting about Alec Baldwin this morning, I mean, where is your sense of priorities? I think a lot of Americans are looking at what’s happening with a sense of — this is surreal.”