Fans Think Beyonce Is Throwing Subtle Shade At Kim Kardashian On New Song, ‘I Break The Internet’

The 'Lemonade' hitmaker seemingly disses the reality star in her new collaboration with DJ Khaled, according to 'Entertainment Tonight.'

Looks like Beyonce is in the mood to throw some shade! The “Crazy In Love” singer seems to be taking shots at Kim Kardashian and the internet is going gaga about it.

In her new collaboration with DJ Khaled, husband JAY-Z, and Future, the 36-year-old diva is not holding back in making an obvious reference to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The song titled “Top Off” features Beyonce’s slick diss.

“I’m the only lady here, still the realest n***a in the room. I break the internet, top two and I ain’t number two.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the line seemingly refers to Kim Kardashian’s infamous 2014 Paper magazine cover, which used the tagline “Break The Internet.” In the said cover, the KKW Beauty owner stripped nude and flaunted her full derriere.

Beyonce continues her shade, singing, “My body, my ice, my cash, all real, I’m a triple threat.” Many are convinced that the “Formation” singer is referring to Kim Kardashian’s rumored plastic surgery, which she has vehemently denied multiple times in the past.

Beyonce and Kim Kardashian have always been bombarded with rumors implying that they have something against each other. The fact that their husbands, JAY-Z and Kanye West, were recently involved in a nasty feud adds to the tension between them.

Previously, it was reported that the KUWTK star took the time and effort to congratulate the “Halo” singer on her newborn twins. Apparently, the cosmetics mogul went over the top and sent some expensive gifts worth a whopping $150,000.

However, StyleCaster reported that Beyonce doesn’t show interest in keeping the gifts. Although the singer was appreciative of Kim Kardashian’s gesture, she ended up giving the presents away, it has been alleged.

Interestingly, there were also claims that Beyonce was the one who sent Kim Kardashian and Kanye West an expensive present for baby Chicago. According to The Sun, the singer and her rapper husband offered an olive branch to the couple by gifting them customized jewelry for their new baby.

A source told the outlet that Beyonce tapped American jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to make a stunning diamond encrusted bracelet worth a whopping $26,000.

Despite the reports, both Beyonce and Kim Kardashian have not confirmed nor denied anything.

Meanwhile, JAY-Z and Kanye West are reportedly still in the process of patching things up after their nasty feud. It can be recalled that the 4:44 hitmaker admitted that he has an ongoing beef with his fellow rapper.

This is after Kanye West targeted Beyonce and Blue Ivy in a series of onstage rants.