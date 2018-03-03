Matt LeBlanc Discusses The Possibility Of A ‘Friends’ Reunion

The actor was speaking on an Australian radio show.

Matt LeBlanc was recently asked about the possibility of a Friends reunion. Speaking on an Australian radio show, the 50-year-old replied by saying that he didn’t think it would be the best idea and that it would probably be better for people “to just leave it.” The actor is famous for playing the role of Joey Tribbiani during the 10 seasons of the hit sitcom.

Rumors of a Friends reunion have been flaring across the internet ever since a fake trailer of a Friends movie was released late in January. The video, which has so far amassed over 10 million views, features clips from various TV shows including Cougar Town, Web Therapy, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Since then, producers and cast members have been asked about the possibility of the reunion, with LeBlanc being the latest in the line. And while his co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow seem optimistic about the prospect, LeBlanc seems to think it would be best to put the idea of a reunion at rest, Independent reports.

“I understand that people really want to see that reunion, but that show was about a finite period in those characters lives, between 20 and 30. “To see what those characters are doing now, I think it’s almost a case of that the book is better than the movie. Everyone’s imagination of what they’re doing now is better.”

The fake trailer released in January follows.

LeBlanc, who has since the show’s finale starred in its spinoff show Joey, Episodes, and now hosts BBC’s Top Gear, summed up his opinion with his characteristic humor.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see Joey at his colonoscopy. I think it’s better for people to just leave it.”

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel in the TV show, was asked to comment on the possibility of a reunion during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. Aniston seemed optimistic, saying anything was possible.

“Anything is a possibility, Ellen. Anything! I mean, George Clooney got married.”

And Lisa Kudrow told Conan O’Brien that the whole cast of Friends knows about the fake trailer and that she felt that this reunion is something that genuinely needs to happen, US Weekly reports. Kudrow, however, added that she wasn’t sure how they would ever pull it off, as the show was originally about people in their 20s and 30s. She commented that it would be sad if these characters were still facing the same problem in their 40s and 50s.

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman has been asked about the possibility of a Friends reunion movie in the past. And while she said that was never going to happen, she didn’t rule out the possibility of a reunion show.