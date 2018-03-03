Rapper Rick Ross Reportedly Is Not On Life Support, According To An Associate Fat Trel

After a report stated that Rick Ross been put on life support after being hospitalized. An associate and fellow rapper Fat Trel said that he spoke to Rick Ross and reveals that he is not on life support, contradicting the news report.

His response came a few hours after TMZ broke the story about the rapper’s alleged condition.

Fat Trel wrote the following in an Instagram statement:

“JUS TALKED 2 MY BIG HOMIE… HE GOOD… HE IN DA HOSPITAL BUT HE IS NOT ON “LIFE SUPPORT”… HE GOOD”

The publication reported that Rick Ross was possibly on life support after being hospitalized and that the rapper needed a machine to support his heart and lungs.

Some reports on social media falsely claim that Rick Ross is dead with fans sending their condolences.

An earlier report stated that the Ross was hospitalized for a possible case of pneumonia but it was not confirmed.

The 42-year-old rapper’s last Instagram post is a promo for his appearance on TV One Original Series: Uncensored. The Instagram update seems to have been posted after the reports about his dire condition.

Sources tell TMZ that Rick Ross may have suffered from a heart attack, which may have been caused by a possible case of pneumonia.

Rick Ross was taken to a hospital after a 911 call reported that the “Aston Martin Music” rapper was unresponsive with breathing issues.

Prayers up to the biggest boss in the game rozay !!! We love u bro. Hold strong. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) March 2, 2018

There have been previous claims about Rick Ross suffering from seizures and the rapper and CEO of Maybach Music Group has since been documenting his weight loss journey to improve his health.

Everyone pray for my buddy @RickRoss to get well soon! — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) March 3, 2018

In 2011, Ross supposedly suffered two seizures in a single day. Hip Hopdx stated in a report that Ross suffered a seizure on the plane, which was forced to make an emergency landing. Ross then regained consciousness after paramedics performed CPR.

I BELIEVE in the Power of Prayer Sending Prayers up for Rick Ross???????? — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 2, 2018

Prayers up for Rick Ross — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) March 2, 2018

Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, and Missy Elliot are among the musicians sending their prayers to the Carol City rapper. The news of Rick Ross’ hospitalization has gotten strong reactions on social media with many fans praying for the rapper. Any stories on social media alleging that the rapper is dead are false. The report of Ross being on life support or any medical assisted equipment is yet to be confirmed.