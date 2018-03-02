O.J. Simpson Mentions Accomplice In Controversial Interview, According To ‘TMZ’

The world waits in anticipation for O.J. Simpson’s controversial 2006 interview with Judith Regan to be aired on Fox. More shocking details of the interview have emerged about the events of June 12, 1994. In the “hypothetical” account of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, the former NFL player talks about an accomplice who was with him at Nicole’s home, according to TMZ.

The report on TMZ says that Simpson talks about an accomplice who accompanied him to Nicole’s home to “scare the s*** out of her.” In the interview, Simpson alleges to have taken the white Bronco to Nicole’s home with an unnamed friend. The former NFL star says he brought a knife and put a hat and gloves on for dramatic effect.

In the interview, Simpson discloses that he looked through his ex-wife’s window, saw burning candles, and believed she was expecting a man to show up. Just then, Ron Goldman, a waiter from the restaurant where she had just dined, appeared with a pair of sunglasses Nicole’s mom had forgotten at the restaurant. According to the report, Simpson says he started screaming in rage, Nicole came out, and he blacked out and came through covered in blood.

TMZ: #OJSimpson told Judith Regan he "hypothetically" had an accomplice in the murders of his ex-wife and her friend, an accomplice who was with him during the killings. https://t.co/9ko2uRIww9 — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) March 2, 2018

Simpson’s mention of an accomplice puts a new twist to what took place on June 12, 1994. However, Simpson’s account of the events on the day his ex-wife was murdered is hypothetical. The chilling discovery of a potential accomplice in the events that took place is intriguing. There are still a lot of unanswered questions about the murder of Nicole and Ron. The idea of an accomplice being involved gives room for new theories about the murder and how it would have affected the “trial of the century.”

Simpson was found not guilty of the murders in the widely televised trial. According to the Inquisitr, the interview was done to promote Simpson’s controversial book If I Did It. The report claims that two previous Fox TV specials centered on the book’s release was canceled because of protests. The interview airs on Fox on March 11, according to a report on Fox News.