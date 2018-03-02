Family Congratulates Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth On New Baby, Slammed For Being ‘Generic’

The family members of Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth congratulated her on the birth of Gideon Martyn, but fans found the videos to be bland.

Fans of the Duggar family and Counting On are already aware that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth gave birth to her son, Gideon Martyn, about a week ago. The family is thrilled for Joy, who has openly stated that she wants “as many children as God will give her,” meaning she might opt for the Michelle Duggar route and have 19 children one day.

As usual, births are highly celebrated by the Duggar clan, as it has been stated that the family subscribes to the Quiverfull movement, meaning that couples shun contraceptives and hope to have as many children as the woman can carry.

A couple of Joy-Anna’s siblings have created congratulations videos that were posted online. The Duggar family often creates these congratulations or celebratory videos for births and birthdays, which some fans have criticized as being generic. Others have stated that they’re a bid for attention, as they should just call the person or give them their best in person.

This time around, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, wished the pair their best. Their effort was joined by Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar, who filmed themselves wishing their daughter a happy birthday and remarked on the size of their grandson, who was born at 10 pounds. Jim Bob Duggar also stated that their daughter, Jessa Duggar Seewald, was nine pounds at birth.

Also joining in was Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband, Ben Seewald. The pair shared an anecdote about how Ben correctly guessed Gideon’s weight, gender, and almost his length. Jessa also told Joy that she could bring her son over and share clothes with her two sons, Henry and Spurgeon Seewald.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth told People that she intended to give birth at home with a “plan B” of going to the hospital. Photos that have leaked show Joy did give birth in the hospital, but they were quickly deleted once the public found out about them. It is speculated that Joy does not want people to know that she gave birth at a hospital or that something went wrong with the birth and does not want to address it.