Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to celebrate Women's History Month, but the Internet was not here for it.

March 1 kicked off Women’s History Month, so the first daughter and senior advisor to the president, Ivanka Trump, took to Twitter to celebrate women’s accomplishments. But with her shaky track record with women this past year, Twitter was not having it.

Taking to Twitter, Ivanka wrote, “As we celebrate #WomensHistoryMonth we reflect on women’s incredible contributions to our Nation. We honor women’s legacy of achievements – from pioneering innovations & strengthening our communities to leading in business & politics. Women write America’s proud & thriving history.”

But let’s just say the Internet wasn’t buying it. Many called Ivanka a hypocrite for tweeting about Women’s History Month when she doesn’t have the best history when it comes to supporting women and said that she shouldn’t tweet about it if she doesn’t have the actions to back it up.

Throughout the presidential campaign, Ivanka touted herself as a feminist and presented herself as an advocate for women. But critics claim she never made good on her promises in the White House. Her top issues were paid family leave and the gender wage gap, but she failed to get anything on paid leave passed and supported repealing Barack Obama’s policy to prevent pay discrimination. And many have called Ivanka, who was supposed to be a voice of moderation in the White House, complicit in her father Donald Trump’s actions.

Both Ivanka and Melania Trump were slammed for their Women’s History Month tweets. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Then, of course, there are the over a dozen sexual harassment accusations against her father. Just recently, Ivanka was asked whether she believed her father’s accusers, and she said she thought it was “a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter,” but that she believed her father.

In the wake of the Me Too and Time’s Up movements, women are demanding people do better. So when Ivanka tried to get on the Women’s History Month train, they slammed her for her “fake feminism.”

And we also strip away their rights to make choices about their own healthcare and continue to pay them less on the dollar than men for doing often times better work! What a way to honor them! — Nate Dicken (@NCharlesDicken) March 1, 2018

And your legacy? Do you think about that? Where, WHERE, are the women you have championed and empowered? Wouldn’t ONE of them have come out to talk about how you have improved her life by now. You don’t get to “champion” this month. You are complicit in this administration. — AngelaBlueWave ???? (@AngelaBlueWave) March 1, 2018

But you refuse to say if you believe your Father’s accusers ???? #FakeFeminist — CJillian0709???? (@cjillian0709) March 1, 2018

Dear Princess Complicit pic.twitter.com/tVd8qpYN58 — Seana Lyn (@SeanaLyn) March 1, 2018

YOUR WORDS MEAN NOTHING VANKA. — E. Somers ???? (@_beingErnest) March 1, 2018

You mean like record-breaking Women's March in protest of your father being inaugurated? You mean like the record numbers of women running in the mid-terms to take down the GOP, who are the guard dogs for your father & the Trump Cabal? Yeah…we are writing a special history now — Just Mary (@BlueHenArt) March 2, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump faced similar backlash when she tweeted about Women’s History Month.

“March starts #WomensHistoryMonth, a time to celebrate the ways American women have historically changed & continue to shape our society. As we also recognize #RedCrossMonth, we see the result of one woman’s call to action through the humanitarian relief efforts of the @Redcross,” she wrote.

Donald Trump himself also released a statement about Women’s History Month and said that he and his administration were committed to promoting women.

Yet, in both instances, people on Twitter also pointed to Donald Trump’s history with women and claimed that Melania hasn’t actually done anything for women to back up her tweet.