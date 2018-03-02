Alec Baldwin Burns Trump On Twitter: Please Ask Melania To Stop Calling Me For ‘SNL’ Tickets

"Get someone who looks at you like Melania looks at Alec Baldwin." Twitter users hit back at Trump, along with Alec Baldwin.

When Donald Trump shook the hand of Alec Baldwin in the above photo from January 15, 2007, little did the trio know back then that the photo from the NBC/Universal Golden Globe After Party at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills would be used as the source of endless memes more than 11 years later.

As reported by the Hill, the melee began with early morning tweets from President Donald Trump, wherein Trump allegedly incorrectly spelled not only Alec as Alex, but also mistakenly spelled “dying” as “dieing” in reference to Baldwin’s so-called “mediocre career,” before deleting that original tweet and publishing a fresh one. Trump claimed that Baldwin’s “terrible impersonation” saved his career and urged SNL to bring back Darrell Hammond, calling the SNL alum “funnier and a far greater talent!”

Before long, Alec would hit back against Trump with his own series of tweets, as seen below, with one of the most recent tweets involving Melania, and hinting at the notion that Melania likes Alec’s impersonation of her husband, as reported by People.

Alec asked “Mr. President” to stop Melania from calling Baldwin for SNL tickets, publishing an aside directly to Melania letting her know that Charles Barkley would appear on Saturday’s episode. Alec also noted that he wanted to see the Trump Presidential Library, which would likely include a golfing green, chocolate cake recipes, Twitter and porn stars’ phone numbers – a spot that would only take five minutes to visit.

Baldwin also wrote on Twitter about how much he was anticipating Trump’s impeachment hearings, the speech wherein Trump will resign and Trump’s last ride to Mara-A-Lago, as reported by the Hill.

(Hey, Melania…we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!) — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Twitter users are reposting the above and below photos showing Melania, Donald, and Alec together and creating their own witty captions, like the social media users who wrote, “Get someone who looks at you like Melania looks at Alec Baldwin.”

A different photo from the same event, as seen below, displayed Donald along with Tina Fey on one side, as Melania and Alec appeared on the right side of the photo.