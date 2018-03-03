Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly In Instagram Sexy Body Feud After Keto Diets, Reports ‘Radar’

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, but she has reportedly gotten involved in the alleged battle of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" sisters to see who has the best body.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have been treating their Instagram followers to a series of increasingly sexy and revealing poses. Both Kardashian sisters have been candid about following ketogenic diets for weight loss, as the Inquisitr reported. But although Kim and Kourtney chose the same diet, there’s a battle going on behind the scenes as the Keeping Up With The Kardashian (KUWTK) sisters feud over who has the sexiest body, according to Radar Online.

Mirror, Mirror, On The Wall: Who’s The Sexiest Kardashian Of Them All?

Although Khloe is currently pregnant and “happy” she will soon become a first-time mommy, an insider told the publication that she’s at least emotionally feeling the feud among the Kardashian sisters as they fight to see who has the sexiest body. However, Khloe is somewhat out of the loop right now, with sources revealing to Radar that pregnant Kardashian “hates” the pregnant weight. Her baby bump reminds her of those dreaded “fat days” before she slimmed down. But that hasn’t stopped her from wanting to compete with Kim and Kourtney, according to the insider.

“Kourtney, Khloe, and especially Kim Kardashian are all desperately vying to prove which sister has the best body.”

And while Kourtney Kardashian and Kim just want the unofficial title of sexiest body, it’s Khloe who is in it for the money, the source claimed. Pregnant Kardashian allegedly plans to use her pregnancy weight to maximize her career in the fitness industry, as shown by the popularity of her weight loss-focused reality show.

ねえ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 1, 2018 at 1:22am PST

When it comes to the battle of the best Instagram body, however, Kourtney seems to be winning, claimed the insider.

Kourtney Scores With Petite Physique: Kim Kardashian Reacts

The source pointed out that Kourtney is small-boned, and that’s allegedly caused Kim to feel as if she’s failing to keep up with her older sister. Scott Disick’s baby mommy is “naturally petite,” said the insider, claiming that Kourtney “is in the lead right now, which infuriates Kim.”

Goodnight, Kyoto ✨???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 2, 2018 at 6:41am PST

The situation allegedly has caused Kim to take action.

“[The feud has caused Kim Kardashian’s] onslaught of controversial sexy pics [on Instagram], to make sure everyone knows she’s still the hottest mom in the family.”

And then there’s pregnant Khloe Kardashian, who seems to be staying in shape despite her pregnancy, pointed out the publication. The pressure from Khloe and Kourtney allegedly has caused Kim to react by sharing even more photos on Instagram, according to the insider.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly are feeling competitive about who has the best body. Evan Agostini / Invision/AP Images

And in the end, don’t rule out Khloe Kardashian, added the source. Khloe reportedly is focused on cashing in on her pregnancy by doing a project even bigger than her popular Revenge Body reality TV show.

Ultimately, it’s Khloe who (after she welcomes her first baby into the world) could potentially become the winner of the unofficial best Kardashian body battle, according to the source. Prior to becoming pregnant, Khloe Kardashian lost 40 pounds, and she has shared her diet and fitness secrets to achieving her own revenge body, as the Inquisitr reported. With the spotlight on how quickly celebrity moms restore their pre-baby bodies, Khloe may end up stealing the best body title from both Kourtney and Kim.