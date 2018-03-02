Woman Earns Thousands For Selling Breast Milk To Men Who Use It For ‘Body Building’ And ‘Fetish Reasons’

The woman has been producing too much milk that she decided to sell the excess to male customers online, according to 'Daily Mail'.

A married mom from Cyprus is reportedly raking in some serious cash for selling her breast milk to men online.

The woman, identified as Rafaela Lamprou, shared some interesting details on how she’s earning money at home. The 24-year-old mother of two, who gave birth to her son Anjelo seven months ago, revealed that her breast milk has attracted male customers from different parts of the world.

Apparently, Lamprou has been producing too much milk for her son — at least two liters a day — and had no room to store it. She claimed that her extra breast milk was taking up all the space in their chest freezer.

Instead of putting it waste, she thought of ways to use her excess breast milk, according to Daily Mail.

Initially, the hotel worker started donating her breast milk to women who were having a hard time to produce it for their babies.

However, she was surprised when men began approaching her for breast milk. Apparently, some men use it as part of their fitness regime, claiming that it helps build their muscles. Others want to consume it for “fetishes reasons.”

Since then, she decided to sell her breast milk to interested men and has been breastfeeding on demand. Lamprou revealed that she already sent nearly 500 liters of her own breast milk to strangers and made £4,500 or over $6,000 so far.

Mother is raking in thousands by selling her breast milk to bodybuilding MEN online https://t.co/COf1qvHV6C — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 2, 2018

Lamprou admitted that at first, she felt a bit strange selling her breast milk to men, especially for those with fetishes. Eventually, she became open-minded and got used to it.

She also pointed out that as long as her customers don’t ask to show any of her body parts, there will be no problems with her.

And while Lamprou was unsure how long she would be able to carry on, she revealed that she plans on doing it as long as she could, adding that it has become “quite addictive.”

A woman from Cyprus reportedly sells her breast milk to male customers for consumption. Karunyapas / Shutterstock

Meanwhile, her husband is reportedly supportive of what she’s doing and has no plans to stop her anytime soon.

Currently, Lamprou is running a Facebook group about men who want to buy her breast milk. She also assured her customers that she regularly takes tests to ensure she doesn’t smoke or drink.