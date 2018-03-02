RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: A Contestant Willingly Leaves The Competition

The contestant simply didn't feel the "fire" of the competition anymore.

In a stunning move on last night’s RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3, one of the top contenders removed herself from the competition.

Contestant BenDeLaCreme chose to eliminate herself from the series after placing high and winning her fifth “Lip Sync For Your Legacy” battle against Bebe Zahara Benet, according to TV Line. While it is not the first time a contestant has chosen to leave the series — fellow All-Star Adore Delano skipped out midway through her season in 2015 — it is the first time that one who many felt was locked for the crown has done so without warning.

Speaking at the end of the elimination process to a shocked RuPaul (as well as Michelle Visage, and guest judges Adam Lambert and Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton), Dela, as she’s called for short, apologized for backing away so suddenly and thanked the judges’ for allowing her a chance to win All Stars glory.

“I am so, so grateful for my time here; both on the last season and this season,” she expressed. “I hope you don’t see this as a sign of disrespect from me, because I see myself as such a Drag Race success story.”

Elaborating further with Michelle Visage on Whatcha Packin’, an interview series where Visage speaks with eliminated contestants, Dela confirmed that she was happy with her choice to depart All Stars, and held no regrets.

Contestant BenDeLaCreme willingly departed ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3’. VH1

“I came in to show that I could win this, and everybody knows that I can win this,” she said.

“It started to become this moment where I realized that every girl in the top 5… there was this hunger for the crown, that at that point, I don’t think there’s more satisfaction for me to get out of this.”

Along with eliminating herself, Dela had the opportunity to bring back Morgan McMichaels, who she previously eliminated earlier in the season. That now leaves five contestants; Morgan McMichaels, Shangela, Bebe Zahara Benet, Kennedy Davenport, and Trixie Mattel, still in the competition.

The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 wins a coveted position in the Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside Chad Michaels and Alaska 5000, a year’s supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics, and a cash prize of $100,000.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 airs Thursday nights at 8/7 c. on VH1.