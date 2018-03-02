Terry Crews On #MeToo And Why He’s ‘Not Stopping’

'My big thing is to celebrate every win. My job is to make sure that these symbolic victories turn into real ones, and Terry Crews is here to watch this play out all the way, and I'm not stopping.'

In October 2017, at the peak of the Weinstein scandal, Terry Crews shared his own experience of sexual assault with the public. In a series of Twitter messages, the actor described an unpleasant, to put it mildly, encounter with a prominent Hollywood agent, Adam Venit. Venit, Crews claims, sexually assaulted him at an industry event.

A lot has happened since. The Expendables actor said that he was being pressured to drop the lawsuit, and alleged via Twitter that his family is being tracked and bugged, causing uproar among fans and #MeToo advocates. More recently, Crews spoke up in support of Brendan Fraser, another male movie star who claims to have been sexually assaulted.

Terry Crews has, in a way, become an unlikely face of the #MeToo movement, but he has embraced this unique predicament. In a recent interview with Esquire magazine, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor compared the #MeToo movement to the Emancipation Proclamation. “I like to say it’s like the Emancipation Proclamation. When you’ve let the slaves free, there’s no going back,” he said.

Still, in spite of everything, Terry remains optimistic about the future. He thinks it’s important to keep the conversation going, no matter what. Likewise, in his opinion, there is no going back. The Pandora’s Box has been opened. Although it hasn’t been easy, Crews is not giving up, and he is not going anywhere.

“My big thing is to celebrate every win. My job is to make sure that these symbolic victories turn into real ones, and Terry Crews is here to watch this play out all the way, and I’m not stopping.”

To those who have been following Crews on this journey from the very beginning, him refusing to give up is hardly a surprise. Considering what he says he has been through, giving up would be out of character.

Terry still has to send a check to his alleged molester but, in his own words, hopes to get justice someday. “If I don’t get justice, nobody can,” he told Variety, adding that “No woman, no child, no man, anywhere, in whatever business, should ever put up with being treated less than a human being, ever.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Although Terry has arguably not enjoyed the publicity many of his female colleagues have, his fans stand by him. His Twitter feed is usually flooded with supportive messages. An entire online community, dedicated to supporting Terry Crews, has blossomed on one of the most popular websites in the world, Reddit.

Appropriately named CrewsCrew, the subreddit (a separate forum dedicated to a specific topic, in this case the actor Terry Crews) currently has almost 90,000 subscribers. Even Crews himself has posted there a few times, and shared links to the forum via his official Twitter profile.