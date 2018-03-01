‘One Piece’ Chapter 896 Spoilers: Katakuri Loses, ‘Mysterious Warrior’ Helps Luffy Escape Mirror World

One Piece Chapter 896 finally features the outcome of the battle between Monkey D. Luffy and Charlotte Katakuri.

One Piece Chapter 896 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will feature the conclusion of the battle between Monkey D. Luffy and Charlotte Katakuri as Big Mom’s subordinates patiently wait for him to come out of the Mirror World. Will the “mysterious warrior” successfully help Luffy reunite with his friends in the Thousand Sunny?

The spoiler posted on Reddit for One Piece Chapter 896 is titled “Last Wish.” It started with the gathering of Big Mom’s sons and daughters in the mirror which they expect Luffy to come out. Most of them believe Luffy will try to escape instead of fighting Katakuri one-on-one and bring Brulee with him. Sanji, who is currently with Charlotte Pudding, heard everything they are talking about.

He plans to rescue Luffy once he comes out of the Mirror World. Black Leg thanked Pudding for helping him. Pudding wanted to apologize for all the trouble she has done to Sanji and his friends, but his other personality prevented him from doing it. Sanji told her that he’s glad to be her fiance which melted Pudding’s heart and made her cry.

Before they part ways, Pudding said she has a final wish for Sanji and took away his cigarettes. One Piece Chapter 896 could be the final chapter fans will see Sanji smoking cigarettes. Everyone knows Sanji’s personality. He will surely do everything to fulfill Pudding’s last wish.

One Piece Chapter 896 will show the continuation of the battle between Luffy and Katakuri. The previous chapter revealed Luffy’s new transformation, Gear 4th Snakeman. Luffy has finally improved his Observation Haki. It was proven by how he managed to dodge every attack of the enemy. However, both Katakuri and Luffy are already at their limit.

Luffy fell down from the broken floor while Katakuri collapsed to the ground. Before completely losing his consciousness, Katakuri asked Luffy if he will return to the Whole Cake Island to defeat Big Mom. Without hesitation, Luffy answered, “Of course! I will be the man to become Pirate King!” The sweet commander told Luffy that he will be able to look far ahead to the future and fainted.

One Piece Chapter 896 will also reveal that Pekoms is alive. Using the name mysterious savior Nazomuzu, Pekoms captured Charlotte Brulee and headed to Luffy’s location. Pekoms could be planning to help Luffy escape and reunite with his friends. However, Big Mom’s sons and daughters are aware when and where the Strawhat Pirates are planning to meet.

