Farrah Abraham Banned From ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Farrah Abraham says MTV won't allow her to attend the 'Teen Mom' reunion.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham will be one cast member who won’t be attending the upcoming reunion special. Abraham, who was fired from the series during the course of the most recent season says that MTV is not allowing her to come to the reunion, and that her father, Michael Abraham, will also not be attending since she’s been banned from coming.

According to a March 1 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Farrah Abraham will not be joining her Teen Mom OG co-stars, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowelll, when they meet up in New York this weekend to film the show’s reunion. Farrah claims that MTV is not allowing her to appear on the reunion since they have fired her.

“MTV is not allowing me to attend the reunion, and my dad won’t attend if I don’t go. I can’t speak for my mom,” Farrah told the site.

One of the reasons that Farrah Abraham may not be allowed to attend the reunion could be the fact that she is suing Teen Mom OG production for millions. Abraham claims that she was wrongfully terminated from the series and that she was caused emotional pain due to being fired. Now she wants compensated for it all in the tune of $5 million.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Farrah Abraham was reportedly fired from the MTV reality series for multiple reasons. However, her poor treatment of the cast and crew as well as her involvement in the adult entertainment business were the main factors that led to her termination from the series she’s been apart of for nearly 10 years. Abraham later claimed that she was sex shamed for her adult entertainment gigs, and that she feared for her life during the confrontation in which she was ultimately fired.

Meanwhile, Farrah Abraham has officially been replaced on Teen Mom OG. MTV has reportedly decided to fill Abraham’s empty spot by bringing in former Teen Mom 3 star, Mackenize McKee. Mckee has allegedly already started filming scenes for the show, and will likely air with Maci, Catelynn, and Amber when the next season of the show debuts.

Mackenzie McKee is married to her high school sweetheart, Josh, and the two share three children together, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs. Her mother, Angie Douthit, is also currently battling stage four brain cancer, and fans can likely expect to see a lot of emotional moments involving the mother and daughter when Mackenzie makes her official debut on Teen Mom OG.